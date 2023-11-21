The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Welcomes New President for 2023-2024

ABOMS welcomes Dr. Pushkar Mehra and recognizes the contributions of Immediate Past President Dr. Bernard Costello

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) recognizes the service of Immediate Past President, Bernard J. Costello DMD, MD, FACS and welcomes President Pushkar Mehra, DMD, MS, FACS to the head of the organization.

ABOMS recognizes the significant contributions of Immediate Past President Dr. Bernard Costello (right) and welcomes new President Dr. Pushkar Mehra (left), an accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

"In collaboration with our Board of Directors, we completed several initiatives this past year to foster growth and assist surgeons and Diplomates in applying for and maintaining their certification," said Dr. Costello. "I am now thrilled to pass the baton to Dr. Mehra, a respected leader and skilled surgeon who will certainly make a positive impact on the organization."

During Dr. Costello's tenure, ABOMS created the Examination Preparatory Portal, a self-assessment tool for those seeking Board certification; ABOMS Annual Registration was completed by a record number of Diplomates; and the ABOMS Portal mobile app continues to grow, which helps the organization's applicants and Diplomates to keep tabs on their application and certification.

Taking the reins from Dr. Costello is Dr. Pushkar Mehra, who is Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Boston Medical Center and both a Professor and the Chair of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. He has held leadership positions at the Commission on Dental Accreditation and the Massachusetts Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, in addition to his seven years on the ABOMS Board of Directors. Dr. Mehra is the editor of three textbooks and has multiple publications in medical and dental journals and textbooks; he began his tenure as ABOMS President on September 23, 2023.

"I hope to continue strengthening our current processes to uphold our mission and vision, while continuously adapting to new circumstances," commented Dr. Mehra. "Working with the outstanding Board members and staff we have in our organization, I am confident we will continue to elevate the specialty of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery."

About the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) is the certifying board for the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the United States. Overseen by an eight-member Board of Directors, the mission of ABOMS is to ensure that Diplomate surgeons meet our standards of training, education, and professionalism through our certification process. The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery headquarters are located at 8770 W Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 1370, Chicago, IL 60631, and can be reached by phone at (312) 642-0070 or online at www.aboms.org .

