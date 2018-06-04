The American Board of Oral Implantology Recognizes Its 2018 Diplomates, Designating Brentwood's Newest Dual-Board Certified Practice

BRENTWOOD, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Alina Krivitsky of the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy has been officially recognized as a diplomate by the American Board of Oral Implantology. The CENTER is now the only Brentwood Los Angeles practice hosting two dual board-certified doctors under one roof. Dr. Krivitsky and her husband, Dr. Alexandre Aalam are the expert team behind one of the city's fastest growing periodontic practices, and together have established their practice as the leading dental facility in the city.

The designation from the American Board of Oral Implantology symbolizes the highest level of competence in implant dentistry. "I am so humbled to be recognized by the ABOI, and proud to serve the Brentwood, and Greater Los Angeles area as one of the only dual board-certified offices in the city. This accomplishment is a milestone we are very proud of as we continue to make strides towards offering the most advanced periodontal care for our patients," says Dr. Krivitsky.

The American Board of Oral Implantology and Implant Dentistry (ABOI/ID) implements a rigorous examination process to determine the comprehensive knowledge, and the proficiency in abilities and skills required for doctors to administer high-risk, safe and results-driven implants and implant related procedures. All applicants must complete an exhaustive certification process, which includes a written and oral examination, covering all facets of dental implantology.

The CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy continues to demonstrate such proficiencies as Dr. Krivitsky and Dr. Aalam utilize state-of-the-art technology and industry leading procedures including REJUVAGUM Lift, a gum restoration process that utilizes stem cells to allow patients to grow their own gums without the need of harvesting a graft from the mouth. The use of Advanced Platelet-Rich fibrin (PRF) can enhance hard and soft tissue grafting procedures. Not only does the treatment reduce healing times, but it also decreases pain and swelling and improves the overall patient experience. Dr. Krivitsky's ability to implement these treatments and technologies effectively reflects her extensive experience and knowledge of advanced periodontics, thus rewarding her with the well deserved designation.

About the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy

The CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy offers the most innovative care and the latest technology to give patients life-changing results. Dr. Aalam is the first periodontist in the US to have trained in and performed advanced platelet-rich fibrin. The CENTER is committed to providing each patient with the highest care. They work tirelessly to help patients achieve a healthier smile and overall oral health through pain-free and gentle treatments.

