The American Board of Trial Advocates pays tribute to Alexei A. Navalny

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an organization rooted in the Rule of Law, the American Board of Trial Advocates extols the life work of attorney Alexei A. Navalny, who died in a Russian prison on February 16, 2024. Mr. Navalny completed his law degree in 1998, and soon thereafter, used his training to expose corporate corruption tied to the highest echelon of the Russian government. He became the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the government's effort to silence him, Mr. Navalny was wrongfully prosecuted, imprisoned, and poisoned. More details about his courage and conviction are detailed in the article previously published in ABOTA's Voir Dire magazine.

Mr. Navalny did not die in vain. ABOTA honors his life and death by resounding his message that our personal freedom can only be realized in a society that upholds the Rule of Law.

Founded in 1958, ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to preserving and promoting the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers—equally balanced between plaintiff and defense—and judges in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

