The American Brain Foundation Announces Actress, Author, and Advocate Selma Blair as Newest Ambassador

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Brain Foundation, which supports a network of leading researchers working to unlock breakthroughs in whole-brain health, has appointed Selma Blair as its Global Ambassador and National Chair for Brain Health Advancement.

Blair is an iconic actress, author, and advocate whose impact spans film, television, fashion, and activism. Known for unforgettable roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and Hellboy, she has also starred in acclaimed films like Storytelling and A Dirty Shame. On TV, she portrayed Kris Jenner in The People vs. O.J. Simpson and has appeared in numerous other series.

In 2018, Blair publicly shared her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS), becoming a fearless voice for disability awareness.

MS is a brain disease that affects more than 1 million people in the United States. MS interrupts the communication between the brain and body and causes muscle weakness, fatigue, and balance problems.

"My journey with MS has deepened my awareness of the extraordinary work being done by researchers who are helping all of us better understand how the brain works," Blair said. "Through the American Brain Foundation, I've learned just how critical it is that brain research continues without interruption. The Foundation's commitment to curing one condition on the road to curing many gives me tremendous hope, and I am truly honored to serve as its Global Ambassador and National Chair for Brain Health Advancement."

Blair's ambassador announcement comes in advance of the Foundation's Cure One, Cure Many Awards, which provide large-scale funding to scientists pursuing cross-disciplinary approaches to diagnosing, treating, and curing brain conditions. This year's focus is neuroinflammation, an immune response that disrupts normal brain function and features in migraine, depression, anxiety, Alzheimer's, MS, Parkinson's, and more.

The Foundation also invests in the future of neuroscience through its Next Generation Research Grants, which fund promising investigators beginning their research careers.

"Selma's courage and authenticity have changed how people see brain disease," said Michelle Heritage, Executive Director of the American Brain Foundation. "Her voice helps shine a light on the urgent need for research that looks at the shared mechanisms behind many conditions while also inspiring the next generation of scientists working to find answers. We are honored to welcome her as a partner in advancing brain health for everyone."

The American Brain Foundation invests in bold, interdisciplinary brain research and supports promising early-career scientists to advance brain health for everyone.

Selma Blair's journey was captured in the award-winning documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair," and her bestselling memoir "Mean Baby" earned widespread praise. She has been honored by TIME Magazine, Glamour, and The Hollywood Reporter, and in 2022 the state of California named her Woman of the Year. In 2025, her hometown of Southfield, MI declared May 16 "Selma Blair Day." Blair continues to create, inspire, and lead with authenticity and strength.

