The American Cancer Society Financial Services Cares Gala Celebrates its 13th Year

The event is Co-Chaired by Robert F. Arning, Vice Chair, Market Development, KPMG, LLP; Robert S. Kapito, President, BlackRock; and Richie Prager, Senior Managing Director, BlackRock.

"When a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, it is such a devastating moment and affects a huge circle of people," said Mr. Arning. "The FSCG brings together the financial services community to help the fight against cancer, because cancer touches everyone and we must do our part to diminish it."

This year's Eugene D. O'Kelly Award, in honor of Gene O'Kelly, former CEO of KPMG, will be presented to Dr. Michael A. Weiner. Dr. Weiner has served in leadership roles at Columbia University Medical Center for more than 20 years and presently occupies the Hettinger Professorship and is Vice-Chair for External Affairs in the Department of Pediatrics. Dr. Weiner is a visionary philanthropic leader in the fields of pediatric oncology and hematology and is founder of ed Hope & Heroes, which is dedicated exclusively to the support of pediatric cancer and blood disorder care at Columbia. A portion of the gala's net proceeds will be donated to Hope & Heroes. Dr. Weiner has worked tirelessly to raise tens of millions of dollars in support of Columbia's research enterprise, its clinical operations and its innovative programming to compliment care.

Mastercard will receive the 2018 Financial Services Cares Gala Distinguished Service Award on behalf of its employees. Mastercard works closely with world-class organizations including Stand Up To Cancer, the American Cancer Society and The World Food Programme, as well as local organizations important to its employees.

The Financial Services Cares Gala would like to show our appreciation to this year's elite sponsors: J.P.Morgan; BlackRock; Cabrera Capital Markets/ Cabrera Capital Partners; and Morgan Stanley.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

