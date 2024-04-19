The American Center for Mobility's Demo Days Event

Showcasing the Future of Mobility with Interactive Demos Focusing on Safe, Sustainable, and Secure Mobility

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Mobility (ACM) proudly announces its upcoming Demo Days on May 8 & 9, 2024. This signature event will showcase the latest in safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies, featuring the latest innovations in cybersecurity, ADAS, CAV, and electrification.

Reuben Sarkar, CEO of ACM, highlights the event's importance as a convergence of ideas and solutions that will drive the future of vehicle mobility. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, experience interactive demos, and gain valuable insights into potential solutions within the mobility ecosystem. Key demonstrators include ATT, BG Networks, Block Harbor, Drivesec, dSpace, EAVX, IBM, Keysight, S-E-A, Siemens, Terbine, Tracetronic, Siemens, Michigan Technological University and more.

ACM will also unveil plans for their new EV Charging Basecamp in which attendees can see firsthand how Basecamp partners are improving interoperability between EV's and EV Charging stations. Attendees can view the latest advancements and network with industry experts from ABB, Autel, Quench, S44, Weavegrid, Red E Charging, QualityLogic, AMPURE, and more.

Addressing the critical need for vehicle cybersecurity, experts from Block Harbor, BG Networks, Drivesec, and Keysight will demo new technologies and platforms that are advancing approaches to vehicle cybersecurity.

Another highlight of the event will be the exclusive preview of the STEP robotic platform by S-E-A that offers streamlined pedestrian testing for type-approval and data-free testing.

ACM is also honored to be a chosen stop for the America's Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) hosted by MEDC which brings together prominent economic development figures to exchange ideas and foster global partnerships.

Demo Days will serve as ACM's grand reintroduction with a new emphasis and commitment to focusing on safe, sustainable, secure mobility. Attendees can enjoy a tour of our global development center showcasing where the future of the mobility takes shape.

Location: 2701 Airport Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Attendance fee: $100

Registration: acmwillowrun.org/demos

Agenda: acmwillowrun.org/agenda

For more information and to secure your spot, visit our website or contact Madison Baughey at [email protected] or 517.301.0170.

About American Center for Mobility

ACM offers a one-of-a-kind global development center to transform the way industries advance safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies. For more information about ACM, visit acmwillowrun.org .

