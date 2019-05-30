The American College of Financial Services Brings on New Board Members to Support Military Scholarships

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services announces five new members to its Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs Advisory Board.

Created in 2012, to provide educational support and career opportunities to eligible men, women, and their spouses who have honorably served in the Armed Forces, the 14-member board seeks to infuse the financial services profession with a talent pool of determined, mission-minded individuals who will be vital to the economic integrity and sustainability of the profession.

"The caliber of our board members is extraordinary," said Executive Director Ted Digges, Captain, SC, USN (Ret.). "They allow us to continue our growth, increase our supporters, and ultimately reward active duty, veterans, and their spouses with full scholarships to support a second career in the financial services profession or for those who want to hone their skills in organizational leadership."

The new Advisory Board members are:

Charles "Tip" Cronin III, CLU®, CAP®, vice president for advancement at The American College of Financial Services. Prior to joining The American College, Tip had a successful career at Provident Mutual and then as an entrepreneur with newly formed company eMoney Advisor, which was later purchased by Commerce Bank.

Tracey Jones, president of Tremendous Leadership and an US Air Force Academy graduate. Tracy's career in uniform took her from Roswell, New Mexico to the Gulf War to stations in Germany and England. She is a published author of eight books and a nationally sought-after public speaker.

Tom Lynch, Admiral, USN (Ret), executive chairman of NewDay USA and co-chair of NewDay USA Foundation. Tom is chairman of the U.S. Naval Academy Athletic and Scholarship Foundation and vice chair of Philadelphia Sports Congress, and a past president of the Union League of Philadelphia.

Sheri Rhoades, vice president for business transformation at The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual). Sheri served in the U.S. Navy with duty stations at the Naval Damage Control Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the Marine Corps Air Station in Okinawa, Japan.

Danita Yetter, ChFC®, a scholarship recipient of The American College of Financial Services who earned the Charted Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) designation. She is a military spouse who volunteers with the Navy Marine Corp Relief Society in the areas of emergency loan assistance, financial literacy, and consumer education.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master's degrees in management and financial services and prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®) and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders of the financial services profession. For more information, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu.

About The American College Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs

The American College Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs provides educational support and career opportunities to eligible men, women, and their spouses who have served in the armed services of the United States. To learn more about the Center and scholarship opportunities, visit Veterans.TheAmericanCollege.edu.

SOURCE The American College of Financial Services

Related Links

http://theamericancollege.edu

