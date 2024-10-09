The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (ACMGF) Announce New Strategic Plans

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), the national specialty society for medical geneticists, and the ACMG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating the integration of genetics and genomics into medical practice, have published 2025-2029 Strategic Plans. The allied Strategic Plans will set the course and priorities for the next five years for the ACMG and its Foundation. The ACMG is the only medical association whose membership encompasses the entire medical genetics team including medical geneticists, laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other health professionals.

"The complementary strategic plans of the College and the Foundation will align our organizations and enhance our work together to improve general knowledge of the field, and prioritize what is most important for our members, donors, constituents and the greater genetics and genomics community. I am thrilled to have participated in this process and am looking forward to what we will accomplish together," said ACMG Chief Executive Officer Melanie J. Wells, MPH, CAE.

The development of these high-reaching new strategic plans began with an extensive planning process including in-depth interviews with Board members and staff, surveys with members, non-members and constituents, and multiple ACMG and ACMGF Board and staff meetings. The pillars and goals of the plans, as well as a new Mission Statement for the Foundation, are the outcome of this deliberative process and serve as a blueprint toward advancing the field at a time when medical genetics is becoming a significant part of every aspect of medicine.

"A strategic plan is important for every organization because it allows you to evaluate and reset. You reflect on your successes from the past years and prioritize what you want to do in the coming years," said ACMG President Susan Klugman, MD, FACMG, FACOG. "ACMG's strategic plan was revised this year in a process that involved members, staff and leaders. Ultimately much of what we talked about during the strategic planning process was how we can benefit our members. It will be exciting to implement the strategic plan to advance the field of genetics and genomics and support our members and our patients."

The ACMG plan includes four overarching strategic pillars:

Pillar 1: Establish ACMG as the primary genetics and genomics educational and informational resource.

Pillar 2: Define and promote ACMG's role as a leader in the genetics and genomics specialty.

Pillar 3: Advocate for policies and initiatives that advance the interests of medical genetics and genomics.

Pillar 4: Expand the workforce in genetics and genomics.

"Unlike the College, the Foundation has never really had a comprehensive, formal strategic plan. Clarifying our mission with a new Mission Statement, goals and strategy will help us enhance giving to the Foundation, support new leaders in our field and promote the College," said ACMG Foundation President Nancy J. Mendelsohn, MD, FACMG. "We know the work that we do, we know that we are the genomic experts in healthcare. Now there's a tremendous opportunity for us to let everyone else know and to lean into that."

The ACMG Foundation plan includes the following new Mission Statement and three overarching pillars:

Mission Statement: The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine is committed to advancing the field of medical genetics and genomics by providing philanthropic funding to support the priorities of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics.

Pillar 1: Establish initiatives to support ACMG strategic planning priorities.

Pillar 2: Expand, maintain, and maximize current funding streams to support ACMG.

Pillar 3: Enhance visibility of the Foundation and its relationship to the College.

"The next phase will be developing implementation plans with our senior staff so we can break things down on a quarterly basis during the next five years to identify the goals each board has established, the resources we need to pursue those goals, and the partners we need to strengthen our relationships with, in order to meet the objectives for those goals," said Ms. Wells.

Read the new Strategic Plans on the ACMG website and the ACMG Foundation website.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,500 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Genetics in Medicine and the new Genetics in Medicine Open, a gold open access journal, are the official ACMG journals. ACMG's website, www.acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs.

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (ACMGF)

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit acmgfoundation.org.

Contact: Kathy Moran, MBA

[email protected]

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics; ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine