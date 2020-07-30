The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Announces The Robert W. Kirk Award for Professional Excellence Recipient, Dr. David Twedt

DENVER, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) announces Dr. David Twedt, Professor of Small Animal Internal Medicine at Colorado State University, Department of Clinical Sciences, as the recipient of the 2020 ACVIM Robert W. Kirk Award for Professional Excellence. This award is presented annually to an ACVIM Diplomate in recognition of outstanding achievements and dedicated service to the veterinary profession.

Dr. David Twedt, DVM, DACVIM (Small Animal Internal Medicine) joined the CSU faculty in 1978 and has a distinguished career as a professor, mentor, scientist, speaker and professional volunteer. He is known worldwide for discoveries in liver and gastrointestinal disease in dogs and cats. Dr. Twedt has developed techniques using endoscopy and laparoscopy, which rely on thin, lighted tubes and specialized cameras to visualize a patient's internal structures.

Dr. Twedt is a decorated specialist who has received numerous awards such as the Norden-Pfizer Distinguished Teacher award and the Animal Medical Center Outstanding Alumni Award. He is also a prolific author in his field having published over 125 peer-reviewed articles, 107 chapters in books and 97 research abstracts. He has authored one book and served as the co-editor of Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy, volumes 14 and 15, for whom this award is named.

"Dave is a gifted scientist, a dedicated educator, a caring clinician and a selfless volunteer. Above all he is a kind, generous and caring human being. I can think of no one more deserving to receive the 2020 Robert W. Kirk Award for Professional Excellence!" Joerg Steiner, DMV, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM), DECVIM-CA and fellow nominator.

The ACVIM is proud to present Dr. David Twedt with the 2020 ACVIM Robert W. Kirk Award for Professional Excellence. View a video honoring Dr. Twedt's accomplishments. Additionally, please join us in extending our gratitude and congratulatory thoughts by leaving a comment on his KudoBoard. A user guide for how to post a comment is available here if needed.

About the ACVIM

Based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) is the certifying organization for veterinary specialists in cardiology, large animal internal medicine, neurology, oncology and small animal internal medicine. With more than 3,000 members, the ACVIM is dedicated to improving the lives of animals and people through the education, training, and certification of specialists in veterinary internal medicine, discovery and dissemination of new medical knowledge, and increasing public awareness of advances in veterinary medical care. www.ACVIM.org

