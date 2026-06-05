The American Council of the Blind Opens Registration for the 2026 Conference and Convention

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) is pleased to announce the opening of registration for the 2026 ACB Conference and Convention. This year's virtual portion will run July 13-21, and the combined in-person and virtual portion will run July 24-31 at the St. Louis Hyatt Regency Arch Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri.

This year's theme, "Soaring to New Heights," recognizes the power of advocacy, technology, and collaboration to create a more accessible future. Attendees can expect an exciting lineup of programming, including compelling keynote speakers, breakout sessions, guided tours, a vibrant exhibit hall, and opportunities to network and engage with peers from across the country.

"Our annual convention is a time for our community to come together, learn from one another, and strengthen the work we do year-round to expand accessibility and opportunity," said ACB Executive Director Scott Thornhill. "Whether attending virtually or in person, participants can build new connections, discover innovative technology, and help shape the future of inclusion for people who are blind or have low vision."

Convention registration is open to both ACB members and non-members. Non-members are encouraged to join ACB by June 12 for $10, enabling them to receive a $5 discount on their registration. The deadline to register is July 6, and early sign-up is strongly encouraged to ensure access to the full slate of convention offerings.

The 2026 ACB Conference and Convention would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. Their partnership helps create an engaging experience for attendees, reflective of a shared commitment to advancing opportunity and equality for people who are blind or have low vision.

For full details, including registration instructions, schedules, and hotel accommodations, visit www.acbconvention.org.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind