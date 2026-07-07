The American Council of the Blind Celebrates 65 Years of Advocacy and Impact

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind proudly celebrates its 65th anniversary, marking more than six decades of advancing independence, security, equality of opportunity, and quality of life for people who are blind or have low vision.

Founded on July 7, 1961, ACB has grown into one of the nation's leading consumer-driven advocacy organizations, with more than 8,000 members and a nationwide network of state and special-interest affiliates.

Throughout its history, ACB has helped shape policies that have transformed opportunities for people who are blind or have low vision. The organization has advocated for landmark legislation, including the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act.

ACB's advocacy efforts have driven meaningful improvements in everyday life, including greater accessibility in voting, transportation, healthcare, sports, entertainment, and digital technology. ACB continues to be at the forefront of advancing accessibility in websites, software, mobile applications, and emerging technologies, working closely with government agencies and private industry.

"ACB and its members have been at the forefront of advancing civil rights, accessibility, and opportunity for people who are blind or have low vision," said ACB Executive Director Scott Thornhill. "As we celebrate those accomplishments, we are equally excited about the future and the role ACB will play in shaping emerging technologies, expanding access, and creating a more inclusive world for generations to come."

ACB also delivers programs and services that expand access and help build community. Via the Audio Description Project, ACB has helped drive the growth of audio description across television, film, streaming media, museums, and the performing arts. ACB Community connects thousands of participants through virtual events, while scholarships and mentorship programs help develop future leaders. Through its Accessibility Consulting and Compliance Services program, ACB also helps organizations create more accessible experiences.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind or low vision. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit https://www.ACB.org.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind