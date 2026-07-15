The American Council of the Blind to Distribute Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses to Blind Veterans in St. Louis on July 27

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind is proud to partner with Meta and the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) to distribute Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to eligible veterans who are blind during the upcoming 2026 ACB Conference and Convention in St. Louis.

The distribution will take place on Monday, July 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. CT at the Hyatt St. Louis at The Arch in downtown St. Louis. Eligible veterans can receive Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at no cost while supplies last and a complimentary day pass to the ACB convention for July 27.

The initiative is part of Meta's commitment to donate Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to 130,000 blinded veterans worldwide, expanding access to technology that can support greater independence, access to information, and everyday tasks. As a distribution partner, ACB will also provide access to training resources for veterans receiving Meta glasses.

"Supporting veterans who are blind or have low vision has long been an important part of ACB's mission," said ACB Executive Director Scott Thornhill. "We are honored to partner with Meta and BVA to help connect veterans with innovative technology that can make a meaningful difference in their daily lives."

Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses combine a lightweight, hands-free design with built-in artificial intelligence to help users complete everyday tasks more independently. Wearers can ask the glasses to describe their surroundings, read printed text, identify objects, and capture photos or videos.

To receive a pair of Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at the July 27 distribution event, individuals must provide proof of military service, acknowledge legal blindness, and own a compatible smart phone.

A day pass to the ACB Conference and Convention with access to the Exhibit Hall will be available for recipients.

For more details about the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses distribution, visit https://www.acb.org/glasses.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit https://www.acb.org.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind