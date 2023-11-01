The American Council of the Blind's 2023 Audio Description Awards Gala To Be Broadcast on November 14

News provided by

American Council of the Blind

01 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces that the 2023 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala will air on November 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Created in 2021 to recognize outstanding achievement in audio description in entertainment and educational media, the Awards Gala features celebrity guests, film clips, and more than a dozen awards. The broadcast of the show will include captions, audio description, and a simultaneous Spanish translation.

Join hosts Marilee Talkington and Conchita Hernandez Legorreta as they welcome guests from the arts, entertainment, and sports worlds to celebrate accessible films, series, books, and video games. Awards will be presented in categories such as Lifetime Achievement, Innovation, Popular Entertainment, Live Events, Spanish Media (USA), and International. The winners of the Audio Description People's Choice Awards will also be announced.

Special guests include:

  • Shawn Levy, director of All the Light We Cannot See
  • Barbara Hinske, author of the Guiding Emily book series
  • Marla Runyan, two-time Olympian and Paralympian in track and field
  • James Rath, accessibility advocate and filmmaker
  • Sheridan O'Donnell, writer/director
  • Precious Perez, pop, R&B, and Latin singer/songwriter
  • Lavender Darcangelo, singer, activist, and America's Got Talent contestant

The Awards Gala will broadcast captioning, audio description, and a simultaneous Spanish translation. The English AD is written by Joel Snyder (Audio Description Associates, LLC) and voiced by Ren Leach. The Spanish AD and Spanish dubbing is created by Dicapta's team; the AD script writer is Andrea Gimenez, with narration by Oscar Javier Cuesta. Captions are provided by VITAC.

The Awards Gala will be available on multiple platforms:

Visit ADAwardsGala.org for more information.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. For more than 60 years, ACB has been a leader in national, state, local, and international advocacy efforts. With 66 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind

Also from this source

American Council of the Blind (ACB) Wins Nationwide Disability Rights Class Action Against Quest Diagnostics for Use of Inaccessible Touch Screen Kiosks

American Council of the Blind (ACB) Wins Nationwide Disability Rights Class Action Against Quest Diagnostics for Use of Inaccessible Touch Screen Kiosks

Following a week-long bench trial in Los Angeles, a federal court in California found Quest Diagnostics in violation of the Americans with...
The American Council of the Blind's 2023 Audio Description People's Choice Award

The American Council of the Blind's 2023 Audio Description People's Choice Award

The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces that the 2023 Audio Description People's Choice Award finalist vote is open through August 15th....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.