The American Diabetes Association & Walmart Partner in Demanding, Creating, and Ensuring Health Equity Now

"COVID-19 continues to impact our community in devastating ways and the time is now to move the needle on the diabetes epidemic in order to save lives," said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the ADA. "Systemic change is long overdue, and we are pleased to work with Walmart to put in the work together to help improve outcomes for the 34 million people living with diabetes."

The Health Equity Bill of Rights envisions a future without unjust health disparities. Over the course of the next three years, Walmart and the ADA will pave the way to ensure that the 122 million Americans living with diabetes and prediabetes, along with the millions more who are at high-risk, get equal access to the most basic human right: their health. Because no matter race, income, zip code, age, education, or gender— everyone should have affordable access to everything they need for good health in the communities where they live.

Data shows that compared to white adults, the risk of being diagnosed with diabetes is higher among Black Americans (77%), Latinos (66%), and Asian Americans (18%).i With 50% of low-income Americans with diabetes having lost some or all income during the pandemic,ii COVID-19 has brought greater attention to the large gaps in the U.S. healthcare system, shining a light on the health and economic disparities faced by Americans in underserved communities.

"Access to care and services in the community are important in the journey to improving health equity," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP Health & Wellness, Walmart. "As we continue our focus on engaging our customers in their health and helping to improve our customers health literacy by providing access to solutions that improve quality care, we are proud to partner with the ADA on this initiative to drive measurable impact across the country in the communities we serve."

Community by community, the ADA and Walmart will, together, help people save money and live better by working to dismantle the health inequities that have plagued the country for centuries, significantly contributing to the diabetes epidemic.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

American Diabetes Association Media:

Sabrena Pringle, 703-299-2014

Walmart Media:

Walmart Media Relations

(800) 331-0085

news.walmart.com/reporter

i Ying-Ying Meng et al. Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Diabetes Care and Impact of Vendor-Based Disease Management Programs. Diabetes Care, May 2016.

ii Diabetes and COVID-19: New Data Quantifies Extraordinary Challenges Faced by Americans with Diabetes During Pandemic. Survey by dQ&A and The American Diabetes Association. July 2020.

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Related Links

http://www.diabetes.org

