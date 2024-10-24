The American Diabetes Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Partner to Improve Maternal Health Care

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced a new endeavor to address disparities in maternal health care delivery, with an emphasis on the impact of gestational diabetes (GDM)—diabetes that occurs during pregnancy. A new professional education series will seek to eliminate provider biases and encourage implementation of the ADA's Standards of Care in Diabetes (Standards of Care) to optimize maternal and infant health outcomes.

GDM affects up to 9% of pregnancies in the U.S. and carries health risks for both mothers and children during pregnancy and after birth. Women who are Black, Hispanic, Native American, or Asian, or who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, are far more likely than their more advantaged peers to suffer from GDM and its adverse effects.

"Gestational diabetes not only increases the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, but also creates a greater risk of developing overt diabetes later in life, damaging both short- and long-term health," said Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity and chief equity officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "That it more deeply impacts birthers that are Black, Latine, Indigenous, Asian Pacific Islander or are socioeconomically disadvantaged, emphasizes the work we need to do to ensure everyone has access to quality and affordable culturally concordant care."

Together, the ADA and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will create a nationally available educational series of webinars and webcasts for health care and allied professionals. The series will focus on:

Understanding the root causes of maternal health disparities on women and their children who are residents of marginalized communities.

Identifying and eliminating provider bias.

The latest clinical guidance from the ADA's Standards of Care .

. The role of allied professionals and non-traditional community-based resources to provide wrap-around care needed for women and their children to thrive.

The series is supported by a $750,000 educational grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and offers up to 4.5 continuing education credits. The initial series is expected to launch during American Diabetes Month® in November 2024 through the ADA's Institute of Learning.

"Maternal health care teams, including doulas, midwives, and other health care professionals, are at the heart of culturally respectful, effective care delivery. Through this partnership, we're able to offer additional support and the latest evidence-based care recommendations as these teams work to improve health outcomes for those most deeply affected," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook ( American Diabetes Association ), Spanish Facebook ( Asociación Americana de la Diabetes ), LinkedIn ( American Diabetes Association ), and Instagram ( @AmDiabetesAssn ).

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association