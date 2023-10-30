The American Diabetes Association and Genentech Launch a Call to Action for Eye Exams to Prevent Diabetes-Related Vision Loss

News provided by

American Diabetes Association

30 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

Groups Launch the Eye Pledge to Raise Awareness and Address Inequity in Diabetes-Related Eye Disease

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA), a sponsor of the 2023 Magic City Classic (MCC), and Genentech, anchor partner of the ADA's Health Equity Now® program, launched the Eye Pledge to Fight Diabetes. This program encourages people with diabetes and their loved ones to get an annual eye exam, which are shown to help reduce the risk of diabetes-related vision loss.

Continue Reading
Eye Pledge to fight diabetes
Eye Pledge to fight diabetes

Diabetes-related eye disease affects around 8 million Americans and is the leading cause of vision loss for people aged 18 to 64. The ADA has partnered with Genentech to address the health inequities that drive the disproportionate impact of diabetes-related eye disease in Black and Brown communities.

"Diabetes and related eye disease disproportionately impacts under-resourced communities. That's why we're proud to partner with Genentech to raise awareness and provide support for people to get the care they need," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, CEO of the ADA. "Regular eye screenings and treatment can prevent 95% of vision loss caused by diabetes, and I encourage everyone to take the eye pledge, get an eye exam, and spread the word."  

The Eye Pledge to Fight Diabetes builds on the ADA and Genentech's Health Equity Now partnership, which kicked off in 2023 with a pilot program in Birmingham, Alabama, an area with a high prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes. Over 568,000 adults are living with diabetes and 1,316,000 (nearly 35% of the population) live with prediabetes in Alabama. The program engages community and faith-based organizations to understand barriers to receiving care and to provide diabetes, health, and eye screenings in under-resourced communities in and around the MCC. By studying barriers to eye health care in Birmingham, the ADA and partners can use those learnings to drive change, not just in Alabama, but in under-resourced communities across the country.

"At Genentech, we deeply understand the challenges of vision loss and the impact it has on the lives of patients living with diabetes," said Fritz Bittenbender, head of U.S. Public Affairs at Genentech. "That's why the eye pledge is so important — it's a simple commitment people can make with a big impact to help them protect their vision. I hope people nationwide join us in the fight and take the pledge."

To take the ADA's Eye Pledge to Fight Diabetes, visit diabetes.org/EyePledge.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or get involved, visit, diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), X (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com

Contact: Kesi Lumumba
(414) 748 0333
[email protected] 

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Also from this source

American Diabetes Association elevates health technology innovation through inaugural event in Silicon Valley

American Diabetes Association elevates health technology innovation through inaugural event in Silicon Valley

The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) invites life science leaders, business professionals, angel investors and venture capitalists to the 28th...
American Diabetes Association Highlights Novel Agent Retatrutide which Results in Substantial Weight Reduction in People with Obesity or Type 2 Diabetes During Late Breaking Symposium

American Diabetes Association Highlights Novel Agent Retatrutide which Results in Substantial Weight Reduction in People with Obesity or Type 2 Diabetes During Late Breaking Symposium

Today, findings from two phase 2 clinical trials showcase new data for an investigational, once-weekly injectable glucose-dependent insulinotropic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.