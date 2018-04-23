The American Diabetes Association® Encourages Everyone to Get Up and Get Moving on May 2 for National Get Fit Don't Sit Day™

WHAT: American Diabetes Association National Get Fit Don't Sit Day

WHEN: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

WHERE: Individuals are encouraged to break up sedentary time—especially at work—with three or more minutes of physical activity every 30 minutes for improved health outcomes.

Additional Information: Individuals who would like to increase their physical activity can begin by incorporating one change at a time. Here are some suggestions:

Set an alarm on your phone to remind you to get up every 30 minutes and stand, walk or stretch.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Move around while sitting at your desk—try raising your legs and arms.

Use part or all of a lunch break to take a walk.

Walk or ride a bike to nearby locations instead of driving.

Companies and organizations looking to motivate their employees and members to get active on National Get Fit Don't Sit Day and beyond can download the ADA's e-toolkit, which includes activation ideas, email templates, social media messages, animated GIFs of exercises you can do at your desk, tip sheets, an infographic and more.

National Get Fit Don't Sit Day is sponsored nationally by NRG Energy, Inc. & Freeze Tag, Inc. For more information and resources, click here or visit diabetes.org/getfitdontsit.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

