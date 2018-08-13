The American Dream Is Within Reach At Steak 'n Shake With New Franchise Offering

The offering to buy into the company as a franchise partner includes the requirement that applicants successfully complete an extensive six-month training program.

The company is presenting this opportunity as part of a plan to shift the brand's business model from majority corporate-operated to majority single-unit franchisee-operated in order to achieve operational uniformity by marshaling the efforts and strengths of entrepreneurs.

Those interested in learning more or applying for the opportunity can email franchise@steaknshake.com, call 877-747-5329 or visit www.steaknshakefranchise.com.

About Steak 'n Shake Inc.



Steak 'n Shake, a classic American brand, serves premium burgers and shakes at more than 600 restaurants across the country and around the world. Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak 'n Shake pioneered the "better burger" segment of the restaurant industry, serving handcrafted, premium Steakburgers and hand-scooped milkshakes. Steak 'n Shake is the recipient of the Golden Chain Award from Nation's Restaurant News. Zagat has recognized Steak 'n Shake as having the No. 1 Milkshake. Steak 'n Shake Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. More information is at www.steaknshake.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @steaknshake.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Alvin Jordan



817-329-3257



alvin@spmcommunications.com

SOURCE Steak 'n Shake

