PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout American history, forward-thinking individuals have identified niches and conceived smart business ideas to seize opportunities. Executing such initiatives with bold and decisive action is not without risk; ideas fail or flourish not only in the process of creating a business plan and raising capital but at any point throughout the life of the endeavor. It's been said that being an entrepreneur takes one skill set to establish a business and get it off the ground and another to become a successful chief executive, who is then able to guide and nurture an enterprise.

Got an idea for the next great start-up? The American Entrepreneur is filled with strategies and practical advice that will save you time, money, and tears.

THE AMERICAN ENTREPRENEUR (Creative Classics) showcases twenty-three of the country's most successful businesses and the entrepreneurs-turned-CEOs behind them. Both informative and inspirational, the book recounts the life experiences, unexpected challenges, and learning curves that these industry innovators confronted while growing and nurturing their companies.

THE AMERICAN ENTREPRENEUR features an array of unique and forward-thinking leaders whose companies span a variety of business sectors, from manufacturing and aerospace to cybersecurity and medicine. Each of the dynamic entrepreneurs showcased embody the special combination of skill sets, personality, emotional discipline, and determination needed to succeed, especially during uncertain economic times. Throughout the book these seasoned entrepreneurs not only share accessible organizational information but also reveal practical personal advice and guidance, including the qualities that have enabled them to sustain their entrepreneurial spirit when facing obstacles that nearly every entrepreneur inevitably confronts. While tenacity, creativity, and strategic thinking are essential tools, the real secret sauce for rising to the top is found in character, culture, and values.

From coast to coast, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and thriving. THE AMERICAN ENTREPRENEUR captures that spirit and deftly shines a spotlight on twenty-three savvy individuals who have willingly assumed and skillfully navigated the inherent risks involved in building a fast-growth business, persisting where others would not—or could not. As one of the American entrepreneurs profiled in the book sums it up: "Keep your eye on the prize, and you will ultimately achieve success."

THE AMERICAN ENTREPRENEUR

Success stories from the leaders of fast-growth companies

By Kathleen Tracy

Published by Creative Classics Publications US

Publication date: July 28, 2020

306 pages and includes photographs and illustrations

$29.95; Hardcover ISBN: 978-0-578-68281-552995

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578682818/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_CjciFbAF64HWY

