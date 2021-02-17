The American Express® Gold Card presents The Resy Drive-Thru Miami, A 10-Course Drive-Thru Restaurant and Entertainment Event Featuring Miami's Best Restaurants, With 4X The Exclusive Experience for Gold Card Members

To bring the buzzy event to Miami in March, Resy is again teaming up with The American Express Gold Card, the ultimate Card for passionate diners, with 4x Membership Rewards® points at restaurants, including takeout and delivery, access to unique dining experiences, and more. American Express Gold Card Members can add their Card to their Resy wallet and unlock an exclusive "4X Experience" comprised of Access (48-hour pre-sale tickets and primetime slots), Service (a custom car lane with dedicated waiters), Experiences (entry to an immersive dessert tunnel), Swag (gift bag, limited-edition apron), and more surprises.

Following The Resy Drive-Thru, Resy and American Express will make a donation to Feeding South Florida, a member of the Feeding America network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

The Resy Drive-Thru Gets a Miami Makeover

Attendees will find the exterior of Mana Wynwood transformed into a colorful, vibrant, labyrinth inspired by Miami's diverse cuisine, Latin culture, pop art aesthetic and Wynwood walls. Larger-than-life food sculptures and iconography will be a feast for the eyes, but the main attraction is the incredible lineup of Miami's most sought after restaurants and chefs – a mix of institutions, mainstays and newcomers: Balloo (Chef Timon Balloo), Cafe La Trova (Chef Michelle Bernstein), CARBONE Miami, Harry's Miami Beach (Chef Michael Schwartz), Mr. Mandolin, Niu Kitchen, Osaka Nikkei Miami, PLANTA (Chef David Lee) and Pubbelly Sushi (Chef José Mendín).

Although chefs will not approach cars due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each will be visible preparing their dish in a socially distanced tent, and each course - delivered through car windows - is accompanied by an audio explanation and music tracks to match. By the time cars exit, passengers have enjoyed a bespoke tasting menu of Miami's best bites.

"I have been a part of a lot of culinary events over the years, but this is the first multi-restaurant drive-thru, and we can't wait to see it in action," says Michael Schwartz, Owner of Michael's Genuine and Harry's Miami Beach. "In addition to being drawn to the creativity of the event, we're looking forward to collaborating with our peers after a year of limited events, and treating guests to a memorable night. With this lineup, I know the food is going to be phenomenal, and I'm sure the cars will be part of the show, too!"

Exclusive 4X Experience for American Express Gold Card Members

In honor of the American Express Gold Card's 4X Membership Rewards points on dining, The Resy Drive-Thru Miami will give Gold Card Members access to 4X the perks leading up to and while at the event. The Experience is available to guests who purchase a ticket with an American Express Gold Card through their Resy wallet. American Express Gold Card Members will enjoy:

Access: Early access to tickets, 48 hours before the general public as well as exclusive access to primetime "Golden Hour" ( 8-9pm ET ) time slots.

Early access to tickets, 48 hours before the general public as well as exclusive access to primetime "Golden Hour" ( ) time slots. Service: Upon arriving at the drive-thru, Gold Card Members' vehicles will be directed to a custom car lane with extra bites and a dedicated server per vehicle.

Upon arriving at the drive-thru, Gold Card Members' vehicles will be directed to a custom car lane with extra bites and a dedicated server per vehicle. Experiences: In the Gold Card car lane lies a sweet and sensory Gold Donut Tunnel experience powered by Miami's beloved artisan donut shop, The Salty Donut. This aroma-driven immersive tunnel simulates a donut being made and ends with a limited-edition Gold-glazed donut.

In the Gold Card car lane lies a sweet and sensory Gold Donut Tunnel experience powered by beloved artisan donut shop, The Salty Donut. This aroma-driven immersive tunnel simulates a donut being made and ends with a limited-edition Gold-glazed donut. Swag: Gold Card Members will bring home a guidebook to the chefs' dishes and recipes, a limited-edition apron, and more swag.

To Purchase Tickets

Tickets for The Resy Drive-Thru Miami are $110 per person and can be purchased at Resy.com/DriveThru and in the Resy app. Tickets go on sale February 24, 2021 at 10:00am EST for American Express® Gold Card Members who get exclusive 48 hours access to tickets. To purchase a ticket, add an American Express Gold Card to your Resy account and purchase your ticket with that card. Tickets are first-come, first-served. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 26, 2021 at 10:00am EST.

ABOUT RESY

Resy powers the world's best restaurants, using technology to imagine the future of hospitality. Resy has revolutionized, elevated and enhanced dining experiences worldwide with its reservation management software and dynamic suite of tools for restaurants (waitlist and table management, web and app booking, ticketing, POS integration). In August 2019 Resy joined the American Express family and together they help restaurants' businesses thrive. Resy also connects diners to the best restaurants in their cities and around the world through the Resy app and Resy.com. Diners get access to tables, events, curated content, and insider access to the amazing world of restaurants.

SOURCE Resy, Inc.

Related Links

http://resy.com/

