The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Appoints New National Public Policy Council Members

"Suicide is one of our nation's leading, yet preventable, causes of death. Since 2009 I have been working with our nation's leaders to help prevent this tragic loss of life," said AFSP Vice President of Public Policy, John Madigan. "But we know it will take content experts and AFSP Chapter leaders from across the United States to help us determine the best direction and focus of our policy resources. We are grateful that these council members will dedicate their time to leading our advocates in the right direction."

The 2018 AFSP Public Policy Council members include:

Nancy Farrell , Chair ( Massachusetts )

, Chair ( ) Richard Kirchhoff , Vice-Chair ( Illinois )

, Vice-Chair ( ) Michael Ballard ( Virginia )

( ) Catherine Barber ( Massachusetts

( Jim Biela ( Alaska )

( ) Melissa d'Arabian ( California )

) Gordon Doughty ( California )

( ) Robert Gebbia , Chief Executive Officer (Ex-Officio) ( New York )

, Chief Executive Officer (Ex-Officio) ( ) Carol Graham ( New Jersey )

( ) Shannon Hall ( Tennessee )

( ) Che Hernandez ( California )

( ) David Jobes , Ph.D., ABPP ( Maryland )

, Ph.D., ABPP ( ) John Madigan (Staff), Vice President of Public Policy ( West Virginia )

(Staff), Vice President of Public Policy ( ) Steve Moore ( Illinois )

( ) Philip Ninan , M.D. ( North Carolina )

, M.D. ( ) Jen Preble ( Montana )

( ) Tom Robinson ( South Carolina )

( ) Ane Romero ( New Mexico )

( ) Bruce Shahbaz ( Virginia )

( ) Deborah Temkin ( Maryland )

( ) Michelle Toman ( West Virginia )

( ) Tyler West ( Arkansas )

The AFSP Public Policy Council is comprised of AFSP National and chapter leaders, along with thought leaders in suicide prevention. The PPC meets quarterly, and is currently chaired by Nancy Farrell. The PPC makes policy recommendations every two years on federal, state and local issues for approval by the AFSP National Board of Directors, with new members joining every year. The PPC has been meeting quarterly since 2009.

