The American Gold Standard in Exotic Hardwood Building Materials Opens New Location; Ipe Woods USA Widens Extensive Service Area

KENNESAW, Ga., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipe Woods USA (https://ipewoods.com/) recently opened a new warehouse and contractors showroom in Kennesaw, expanding its footprint in the continental U.S. as one of the largest and most trusted suppliers of exotic wholesale Ipe-wood building material. Winner of the Best of Houzz Service Award multiple years running, Ipe Woods has quietly moved from the builder's best-kept secret in 2017 to a growing household name for fine decking, siding, and fencing materials ethically sourced from Central and South America. Ipe Woods invites customers to stop by and tour the new showroom, currently displaying some of the hardest, strongest, and most long-lasting wood that nature has to offer.

Chuck

"We're extremely excited to be opening another fantastic location in our distribution chain," said Steven Rossi. "One of the reasons that we can bring this amazing material to American homes so affordably is because we've built our own supply and shipping infrastructure. The new Kennesaw location is an important part of that chain, as we continue to proudly increase our already strong presence here in the USA. Everyone who comes to us looking for Ipe wood knows there is just no better natural material available for outside building. And we're happy to show new customers just how amazing Ipe wood is for all their outside construction projects."

Ipe Woods USA

Also called Brazilian Walnut, Ipe is often used for projects like decks and porches because it is exceptionally resistant to mold, rot, and weather. Found in dark and medium brown colors, Ipe is one of the top 10 hardest woods in the world according to the Janka hardness test, with an extremely dense and tight grain – so dense that even termites go out of their way to avoid it. Ipe is also known to age beautifully, lasting for 70+ years in typical outdoor conditions. Other benefits include:

Because Ipe wood is sourced from places where extreme rainfall is normal, the wood has evolved a natural resistance to water and extreme weather, along with a resistance to rot and mold – ensuring that Ipe wood decks and porches last for many decades.

Ipe wood is naturally fire resistant, one of the few materials like steel and concrete that can boast an A Class rating.

Overall hardness cannot be overstated – more than twice that of White Oak . Ipe is often compared to concrete, with an incomparable dimensional stability, longevity, and multiple weatherproofing properties. Ipe wood is also sustainable and easy on the environment because it is so enduring.

. Ipe is often compared to concrete, with an incomparable dimensional stability, longevity, and multiple weatherproofing properties. Ipe wood is also sustainable and easy on the environment because it is so enduring. And most importantly for consumers, Ipe wood is both cost effective and economically sound. Pressure treated lumber usually lasts anywhere between 5 to 7 years, with most composite decks beginning to severely corrode after 8 or 9 years. Even plastic decks fade and begin to corrode within 10 years or so. Ipe boards rarely if ever need replaced after proper installation, virtually guaranteeing projects for 40+ years or more depending on weather conditions.

For the latest lumber products, services, and information, follow Ipe Woods on social media @ipewoods – Facebook, Twitter, Houzz, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube.

About Ipe Woods USA

Ipe Woods is the one-stop-shop for all your legally sourced, environmentally conscious Ipe exotic hardwood decking, siding, fencing, hardwood lumber and related accessories online. Ipe Woods was founded to provide the lowest cost, highest quality building material to customers, with multiple shipping locations in the US to ensure speed and accuracy. The absolute leader in direct-to-consumer exotic hardwood – emphasizing Brazilian hardwoods – Ipe Woods has already won the prestigious Houzz "Best of Consumer Service" award four times, and Ipe Woods is a proud member of the International Wood Products Association and the National Hardwoods Lumber Association. Learn more at: www.IpeWoods.com.

Media Contact:

Anthony Rossi

844-674-4455

[email protected]

SOURCE Ipe Woods USA