The American Graduate School in Paris and the University of New England Partner to Offer Students Study Abroad in Paris

This program was tailored by AGS to host undergraduate students from the University of New England for a semester in the heart of Paris, experiencing French and European culture while gaining credits toward their degree at UNE. It will combine coursework in international relations with French classes at the Alliance Française and using the city of Paris and its many institutions as an expanded classroom. Students will stay with Parisian families to make the most of this immersive experience.

This project was initiated by Anouar Majid, UNE's Vice President for Global Affairs, who founded the University's Center for Global Humanities (Maine, USA) and Tangier Global Forum (Morocco).

AGS Director Larry Kilman says: "Being a 'boutique' institution, we were able to design a custom-made program based on the specific needs and goals presented by UNE. We are very proud for this opportunity to support UNE's mission of providing international education to students, which very much converges with our own mission."

The first session of the program will start in January 2019.

Majid added: "The president of UNE, James Herbert, and I are tremendously excited by this unique opportunity to offer our students a first-rate American education in English while learning French and living in Paris. AGS, with its visionary and flexible attitude, as well as with its excellent faculty and staff, is the ideal partner for us. We will do our best to recruit students and grow the program."

The American Graduate School in Paris offers US higher education programs in France to students from around the world. It specializes in two types of activities: graduate degree programs in International Relations and Diplomacy, and providing undergraduate study abroad programs to partner universities wishing to develop their international offering. AGS concentrates all of the qualities of a top-rate educational institution in an intimate learning environment with personalized attention to each student.

The University of New England is an American, private university located in the state of Maine, with a campus in Tangier, Morocco.

