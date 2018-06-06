The American Headache Society's 60th Annual Scientific Meeting to Spotlight Cutting-Edge Science, Novel Therapeutic Options and the Potential for Improvement in the Lives of Individuals with Migraine

Peter Goadsby, MD, PhD, FAHS, AHS Scientific Program Committee Chair, will highlight some of the data being showcased during a webcast on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 9:00 am PDT/12:00 pm EDT. More details and registration information can be found here: https://join.onstreammedia.com/register/13415714/c74uk2a.

"The studies presented at the 60th AHS Annual Scientific Meeting deepen our understanding of headache and highlight research advances and continued progress towards more effective, better tolerated and safer treatment options," said Peter Goadsby, MD, PhD, FAHS, AHS Scientific Program Committee Chair, Professor of Neurology, King's College London, neurologist and headache specialist at University of California, San Francisco, and director, NIHR-Wellcome Trust King's Clinical Research Facility, King's College Hospital, London. "This is an unrivaled era for headache disorders, providing patients with much needed hope and concrete advances."

The AHS Annual Scientific Meeting coincides with National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, which brings attention to the fact that migraine affects more than 36 million men, women and children in the United States and is the leading cause of disability worldwide due to a neurological disease. For more than 90% of those living with migraine, it interferes with education, career and social activities. The data to be highlighted at the AHS Annual Scientific Meeting brings new understanding of the epidemiology, as well as prevention and treatment of migraine.

The AHS has a longstanding history of sponsoring innovative science, healthcare provider education and extensive involvement of its members in leading the most pivotal clinical trials. AHS is committed to improving the lives of those with migraine and works closely in conjunction with the American Migraine Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by AHS in 2010 that is dedicated to supporting patients through education, advocacy and the advancement of migraine research.

Following is a select list of scheduled scientific presentations to come at the annual meeting (note: all times are PDT and presenters are subject to change):

Friday, June 29, 2018

11:40 am – 11:50 am

Assessing Unmet Treatment Needs and Associated Disability in Persons with Migraine: Results from Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment (MAST) Study

Richard B. Lipton , MD (ID number: OR02)



– Assessing Unmet Treatment Needs and Associated Disability in Persons with Migraine: Results from Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment (MAST) Study 12:20 pm – 12:30 pm

Life with Migraine, Effect on Relationships: Results of the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study

Dawn C. Buse , PhD, FAHS (ID number: OR06)



– Life with Migraine, Effect on Relationships: Results of the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study 12:30 pm – 12:40 pm

When Mom Has Migraine: An Observational Study of the Burden of Parental Migraine on Children

Elizabeth K. Seng , PhD, FAHS (ID number: OR07)



– When Mom Has Migraine: An Observational Study of the Burden of Parental Migraine on Children 2:15 pm – 3:00 pm

Identifying Natural Subgroups of Migraine Based on Profiles of Comorbidities and Concomitant Conditions: Results of the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes Study

Richard B. Lipton , MD ( Harold G. Wolff Award Lecture ID number: OR17)

Saturday, June 30, 2018

8:00 am – 8:10 am

Long-term Safety and Tolerability of Erenumab: Three-plus Year Results from an Ongoing Open-label Extension Study in Episodic Migraine

Messoud Ashina, MD, PhD, DMSc ( ID number: IOR01)



– Long-term Safety and Tolerability of Erenumab: Three-plus Year Results from an Ongoing Open-label Extension Study in Episodic Migraine 8:30 am – 8:40 am

Eptinezumab Achieved Meaningful Reductions in Migraine Activity as Early as Day 1: PROMISE-2 (Prevention of Migraine via Intravenous Eptinezumab Safety and Efficacy-2) Phase 3 Trial in Chronic Migraine

David Kudrow , MD ( ID number: IOR04)



– Eptinezumab Achieved Meaningful Reductions in Migraine Activity as Early as Day 1: PROMISE-2 (Prevention of Migraine via Intravenous Eptinezumab Safety and Efficacy-2) Phase 3 Trial in Chronic Migraine 8:40 am – 8:50 am

Rapid Onset of Effect of Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Migraine: Post-hoc Analyses of Two Phase 3 Studies

Sheena K. Aurora , MD ( ID number: IOR05)



– Rapid Onset of Effect of Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Migraine: Post-hoc Analyses of Two Phase 3 Studies 8:50 am – 9:00 am

A Multicenter, Prospective, Randomized, Open-Label Study to Compare OnabotulinumtoxinA and Topiramate for Headache Prevention in Adults with Chronic Migraine: Patient Reported Outcomes from the FORWARD Study

Andrew Blumenfeld , MD ( ID number: I OR06 )



– A Multicenter, Prospective, Randomized, Open-Label Study to Compare OnabotulinumtoxinA and Topiramate for Headache Prevention in Adults with Chronic Migraine: Patient Reported Outcomes from the FORWARD Study 9:30 am – 9:40 am

Low-Dose (3 Mg) Sumatriptan Injection (DFN-11) Efficacy, Tolerability, and Safety in Episodic Migraine: RESTOR, a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Study

Stephen Landy , MD ( ID number: I OR10 )



– Low-Dose (3 Mg) Sumatriptan Injection (DFN-11) Efficacy, Tolerability, and Safety in Episodic Migraine: RESTOR, a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Study 10:10 am – 10:20 am

Study CGAL: A Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled Study of Galcanezumab in Patients with Episodic Cluster Headache: Results from the 8-Week Double-blind Treatment Phase

Sheena K. Aurora , MD, FAHS ( ID number: IOR03LB)



– Study CGAL: A Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled Study of Galcanezumab in Patients with Episodic Cluster Headache: Results from the 8-Week Double-blind Treatment Phase 11:00 am – 11:10 am

Non-invasive Stimulation of the Vagal Nerve Reduces Provoked Cranial Autonomic Output in Healthy Volunteers

Maike Moeller , M.Sc . ( ID number: OR12 )



– Non-invasive Stimulation of the Vagal Nerve Reduces Provoked Cranial Autonomic Output in Healthy Volunteers . 2:15 pm – 2:25 pm

Reversion of Patients with Chronic Migraine to an Episodic Migraine Classification with Fremanezumab Treatment

Rashmi B. Halker Singh , MD, FAHS (ID number: OR15)



– Reversion of Patients with Chronic Migraine to an Episodic Migraine Classification with Fremanezumab Treatment 2:25 pm – 2:35 pm

Migraine Pattern Changes in Women During the Menopause Transition

Yu-Chen Cheng , MD, MPH (ID number: OR16)

Following is a select list of abstracts that will be presented as posters:

Friday, June 29, 2018, 1:15 pm – 2:15 pm

Menstrual Migraine and Associated Pain Onset, Intensity and Interference: Results from the 2017 Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment (MAST) Study

Jelena M. Pavlovic , MD, PhD ( PF74 ID number: 427925 )



Migraine Treatment in Pregnant Women Presenting to Acute Care

Katherine Hamilton , MD ( PF51 ID number: 429230 )



Perceived Effect of Migraine on Career and Finances: Results of the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study

Dawn C. Buse , PhD, FAHS ( PF01 ID number: 448232 )



Chocolate as a Risk Factor for Migraine Attacks: An Exploration

Stephen Donoghue , PhD, FRSM, MICR ( PF54 ID number: 448929 )



Nitrates in Food as a Risk Factor for Migraine Attacks

Stephen Donoghue , PhD, FRSM, MICR ( PF55 ID number: 448943 )



Weather and its Association with New Onset Headache Days in Persons with Episodic Migraine: An Observational Cohort Study

Vincent Martin , MD ( PF75 ID number: 434633 )



Assessment of the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Erenumab During Open-Label Treatment of Subjects With Chronic Migraine

Stewart J. Tepper , MD, FAHS (PF115LB ID number: 492404)



Efficacy of Fremanezumab on Migraine Frequency and Depression in Patients With Chronic Migraine and Comorbid Moderate to Moderately Severe Depression

Dawn C. Buse , PhD, FAHS (PF24 ID number: 444075)



Eptinezumab for Prevention of Chronic Migraine (CM): Results of 2 Quarterly Intravenous Infusions in the Phase 3 PROMISE-2 (PRevention Of Migraine via Intravenous eptinezumab Safety and Efficacy‒2) Trial

Richard B. Lipton , MD (PF110LB ID number: 489028)

Saturday, June 30, 2018, 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm

Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) for the Acute Treatment of Migraine: The Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized, Sham-controlled PRESTO Trial

Eric Liebler ( PS27 ID number: 447864 )



Type of Day as a Risk Factor for Migraine Attacks: An Exploration of Weekend Headache

Stephen Donoghue , PhD, FRSM, MICR (PS42 ID number: 449558)



Sphenopalatine Ganglion Stimulation is Effective for Chronic Cluster Headache - A Sham-Controlled Study

Peter Goadsby , MD, PhD, FAHS (PS112LB ID number: 493049)



Evaluating the Impact of Ubrogepant, an Acute Treatment for Migraine, on Patient-Reported Functionality and Satisfaction: Results from a Single Attack Phase III Study, ACHIEVE I

David W. Dodick , MD, FRCP, FACP, FAHS (PS110LB ID number: 492934)

Online Annual Meeting Press Room

Visit https://americanheadachesociety.org/events/60th-annual-scientific-meeting/ for press guidelines and releases, as well as information on press room, press passes, embargo policies and photo/video policy.

About Peter Goadsby, MD, PhD, FAHS

Dr. Peter Goadsby is the AHS Scientific Program Committee Chair; Professor of Neurology, King's College London, neurologist and headache specialist at University of California, San Francisco and director, NIHR-Wellcome Trust King's Clinical Research Facility, King's College Hospital, London. His major research interests are in the basic mechanisms of primary headache disorders, such as migraine and cluster headache, in both experimental and clinical settings, and translating these insights into their better management.

About Migraine

Migraine is a disabling neurological disease that affects more than 36 million men, women and children in the United States. The disease impacts one in four households, one in five women, one in 16 men and one in 11 children in the United States. The World Health Organization places migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses on the planet. Individuals who experience migraine have symptoms that include nausea, sensitivity to light and/or odors, skin sensitivity, fatigue, mood change, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, neck pain and changes in vision, including seeing spots, stars, lines, flashing lights and zigzag lines. The risk of other serious diseases is significantly higher in those with migraine, including stroke, epilepsy, depression, anxiety and chronic pain. Despite this, only one of every three people talk with a doctor about their migraine attacks and of those, only half get the right diagnosis. There is also a shortage of specialists focusing on migraine, with only about one specialist for every 80,000 individuals living with migraine in the United States, which worsens the problem.

About the American Headache Society

The American Headache Society (AHS) is a professional society of healthcare providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. The Society's objectives are to promote the exchange of information and ideas concerning the causes and treatments of headache and related painful disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals and the public and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of this organization. AHS activities include an annual scientific meeting, a comprehensive headache symposium, regional symposia for neurologists and family practice physicians, and publication of the journal Headache. More information can be found at www.americanheadachesociety.org. In 2010 AHS founded the American Migraine Foundation (AMF) to provide access to information and resources for individuals living with migraine, as well as their loved ones. AMF is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of research and awareness surrounding migraine, with a mission to mobilize a community for patient support and advocacy, as well as drive and support impactful research that translates into treatment advances for patients with migraine and other disabling diseases that cause severe head pain. Patients can learn more, find help and get connected by visiting www.americanmigrainefoundation.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-headache-societys-60th-annual-scientific-meeting-to-spotlight-cutting-edge-science-novel-therapeutic-options-and-the-potential-for-improvement-in-the-lives-of-individuals-with-migraine-300660273.html

SOURCE American Headache Society

Related Links

http://www.americanheadachesociety.org

