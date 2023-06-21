The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group Announces Augusta Technical College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and MedCerts as First Programs to Meet Requirements for Medical Scribe Training Program Approval

SHREWSBURY, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG), a leader in healthcare training, certification, and services, is thrilled to announce the launch of our latest offering: Medical Scribe Training Program Approval. The goal of this program is to elevate the level of scribe training available and become an industry benchmark to ensure prospective students and healthcare employers that graduates from approved programs are well trained and job-ready candidates.

American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group

This program is open to schools, community colleges, healthcare organizations, and scribe management companies who train individuals in the art of medical scribing.

"Medical Scribes are tomorrow's Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, and healthcare team members. Providing a launching pad available to anyone interested in a career in healthcare is the first step in a lifetime journey," says Peter Reilly, President, and CEO of AHDPG. "In our collaboration with the Morehouse School of Medicine, MedCerts, and Augusta Technical College we share this vision and have each developed programs to best support students moving forward."

To achieve approval, programs must comply with specific educational and institutional criteria as established by the Medical Scribe Education Review Board (MSERB).

AHDPG's Medical Scribe Education Review Board (MSERB) evaluates programs that have voluntarily opted to submit their program and curriculum for approval and determines whether such programs comply with program requirements. The MSERB is an independent peer review board consisting of industry professionals, executives, and current scribe practitioners and has the authority to manage the approval program according to its own set of policies and procedures.

Criteria for Approval

To be considered for program approval, each program must:

1. Comprehensive Curriculum



Include a set of core competencies necessary to train and develop competently trained medical scribes to thrive in today's healthcare marketplace and successfully lead candidates to becoming Certified Medical Scribe Professionals (CMSPs).

2. Expert Faculty



Be led by individuals with sufficient subject matter expertise and experience sufficient to mentor, monitor, and develop competently trained medical scribes.

3. Hands-On Experience



Include an element of hands-on instruction and/or simulations allowing students to practice real-life scenarios they will encounter as medical scribes.

4. Industry Partnerships



Have established strong partnerships with leading healthcare facilities and industry experts to ensure the program aligns with the latest industry standards and practices.

5. Sound Financial Resources



Demonstrate solid financial footing and have clear policies and procedures in place to support student success.

"At MedCerts, we are passionate about creating opportunities for everyone to pursue a better future and a fulfilling career," says Dana Janssen, Chief Product Officer at MedCerts. "We are proud to expand our partnership with AHDPG, as we look to unlock the potential of more students who want to make a difference in their careers and in their communities."

AHDPG-approved educational programs may display the approved program logo to denote their approval status and must adhere to certain advertising guidelines to maintain approval status.

For more information about Medical Scribe Training Program Approval, please visit www.ahdpg.com, email [email protected], or call (508) 938-9250.

About AHDPG:

The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG) believes clinicians should be able to concentrate on their patients and do what they love – deliver high quality patient care.

Since launching the nation's first online medical scribe educational program in 2011, we have worked with individuals and healthcare organizations to train and develop the people who surround the clinician to take on the administrative and healthcare documentation tasks – freeing the clinician from the growing administrative and healthcare documentation burden which is driving so many physicians away.

With AHDPG's Medical Scribe Certification Exam (MSCE™), candidates may sit for either the Apprentice Medical Scribe Professional (AMSP™) or Certified Medical Scribe Professionals (CMSP™) credential, both launched in 2017.

We are a licensed vocational training school focused on the healthcare documentation industry offering online, Instructor-support training in for the following roles: Clinical and Administrative Medical Assistant, EKG and Phlebotomy Technician, Healthcare Documentation Specialist, Medical Billing and Coding, Medical Office Management, and Medical Scribe.

For more information, visit www.ahdpg.com.

About MedCerts

MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Reilly

508-938-9250

[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group