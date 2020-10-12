The American Heart Association and KLA Foundation create $1.5 million Social Equity Fund for COVID-19 relief in California and Michigan

OAKLAND, Calif. and DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, and the KLA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the technology company offering equipment and services that enable innovation in the electronics industry, today announced the creation of the KLA Social Equity Fund. The $1.5 million fund will provide financial assistance to non-profit organizations committed to breaking down barriers for people in the U.S. who are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease because they lack access to necessities such as healthy food, clean air and drinking water, quality education, employment and housing.

This KLA Social Equity Fund is specifically targeted to geographies where KLA's headquarters are located: the South Bay/Silicon Valley, Calif. and the Detroit, Mich. metro areas. The fund will take a hyper-locally focused approach that is informed by local health and business needs.

The American Heart Association will conduct virtual town hall events to provide more information about the fund, how to apply for grants from the fund and answer any questions. The town hall meetings will be held on:

Tuesday, Oct. 20 , 10 a.m. PT for the Silicon Valley/South Bay, Calif.; Registration Link

, for the Silicon Valley/South Bay, Calif.; Registration Link Wednesday, Oct. 21 , 11 a.m. ET for Detroit metro area, Mich.; Registration Link

Small, local non-profit organizations working to provide sustainable, long-term solutions to food and housing insecurity, access to health care, and income equality are encouraged to participate in one of the town hall sessions to learn more about the

submission process, including how to complete a formal Statement of Interest for the KLA Social Equity Fund.

"KLA employees have a long-standing commitment to making a difference in our communities," said John Van Camp, executive vice president, human resources at KLA. "We're grateful for this opportunity to work with the American Heart Association and encourage more companies to step up, take action and create real, systemic change for good."

"At the American Heart Association, our goal is to reduce the social and economic barriers to health equity by investing in social entrepreneurs and organizations in local, under-resourced communities to help scale sustainable solutions that address documented social determinants of health ," added Maria Gonzalez Olson, regional senior vice president of the American Heart Association, "including the environmental and social conditions into which people are born, grow, live, work and age which directly impact life expectancy. We appreciate the long-term relationship with KLA and its Foundation through the alignment with the Association's core priorities and critical mission."

While significant advances have been made in cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment, health outcomes are disparate across economic, racial, and ethnic groups. According to the County Health Rankings, a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute which ranks the health of counties across the U.S., only 20% of a person's overall health is determined by clinical medical care, while the rest is determined by social and economic factors, including where one lives and one's physical environment.

The American Heart Association is committed to ending health disparities and societal inequities because it believes everyone everywhere deserves an optimal and just opportunity to be healthy and live a longer, healthier life. To learn more, visit https://www.heart.org/.

The KLA Foundation strives to make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of people in communities where KLA employees live and work, while also encouraging others to take action as well. To learn more, visit https://www.kla.foundation/.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health, and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About KLA

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at kla.com.

