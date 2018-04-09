The American Heart Association's Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement to Improve Population Wellness and Reduce Readmissions

DALLAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Patients battling cardiovascular diseases, and even people hoping to prevent heart disease and stroke, now have easy digital access to care plans that appeal directly to their individual motivations. The American Heart Association (AHA), the world's leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke, and PatientBond, a cloud-based platform for digital patient engagement, are releasing a jointly created solution called, AHA's Health Motivation Platform that uses PatientBond's proprietary psychographic segmentation model to influence user behaviors based on their intrinsic motivations.

The Health Motivation Platform is a suite of digital solutions uniquely designed to improve cardiovascular health across multiple conditions. This product combines the American Heart Association's science-based CarePlans and health content with PatientBond's proprietary psychographic segmentation and digital engagement applications to drive desired behavior change through a variety of digital communication channels -- emails, text messages, Interactive Voice Response calls and in-App content. The user's experience is, then, personalized by appealing to their health-related motivations, and that in turn compels the user to take action.

"The American Heart Association is dedicated to reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and, to that end, we are dedicated to publishing scientific statements and guidelines that are the foundation of evidence-based care," said Patrick Wayte, senior vice president, American Heart Association, Center for Health Technology & Innovation. "However, simply making this science available is not enough; we need to translate it into actionable intelligence that motivates consumers, particularly patients, to use the best of what the Association knows about heart disease and stroke."

AHA's Health Motivation Platform digital solutions include:

Condition Management Program : a patient engagement program designed to manage cardiovascular-related conditions as a supplement to provider's care. The program is a 12-month modular approach to care management initially focusing on heart failure, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure and stroke. Each condition-specific program will include a combination of assessments, goals, and action plans, as well as educational content tailored to the unique needs of each patient. Future offerings will include cardiac rehabilitation, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), acute myocardial infarction (AMI), peripheral artery disease (PAD), diabetes, and other related conditions.

: a patient engagement program designed to manage cardiovascular-related conditions as a supplement to provider's care. The program is a 12-month modular approach to care management initially focusing on heart failure, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure and stroke. Each condition-specific program will include a combination of assessments, goals, and action plans, as well as educational content tailored to the unique needs of each patient. Future offerings will include cardiac rehabilitation, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), acute myocardial infarction (AMI), peripheral artery disease (PAD), diabetes, and other related conditions. Health Enhancement Program : an engagement program aimed at managing and improving general population wellness and prevention of cardiovascular disease. The program includes a variety of rich media content designed to create a dynamic, patient-focused engagement experience. The length of the program is designed to be flexible and determined by user needs.

: an engagement program aimed at managing and improving general population wellness and prevention of cardiovascular disease. The program includes a variety of rich media content designed to create a dynamic, patient-focused engagement experience. The length of the program is designed to be flexible and determined by user needs. Readmissions Reduction Program: a discharge management solution focused on reducing hospital readmissions for cardiovascular conditions. The program leverages the AHA's evidence-based CarePlans and psychographic modeling to provide patient-specific guidance and educational content in a post-acute setting. The length of the program is designed to be flexible and include a 30 to 90-day post-acute period, depending on user needs.

The American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology and Innovation (CHTI) and PatientBond are working together to bring this innovative program to market.

"The American Heart Association sets the standard for cardiovascular-related content, education and science-based CarePlans," said Anurag Juneja, CEO of PatientBond. "PatientBond will use this content combined with psychographic insights and delivery models to help patients. This collaboration should produce significant benefits for patients, providers and payers alike."

