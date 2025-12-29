The American Institute for Pyramid Research announces three upcoming tours, filled with adventure and mystery, two to Egypt and one to romantic southern France

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 22-May 3, 2026, the Institute is offering the "Ancient Mysteries of Egypt Tour". Explore the greatest must-see ancient Egyptian monuments. Start by gazing at Egypt's fabled and unique pyramids in Lower Egypt near Cairo, and then fly south to cruise the Nile in style as you experience the magical temples between Aswan and Luxor. Visit Old Cairo, shop in the world famous Khan al Kalili market, and experience the adventure of a two hour private entry to the Great Pyramid, where the public is not allowed. There will also be excursions for touching the Great Sphinx, flying in a hot air balloon, seeing the magnificence of Abu Simbel and the Osireion of Abydos.

"The Mysteries of Southern France Adventure" is being offered June 27-July 3, 2026. The stunning beauty of southern France will be the backdrop for an adventure steeped in mystery, including the legends surrounding Mary Magdalene, the Knights Templar, the Cathars, and the Henry Lincoln story which spawned "The DaVinci Code". Enjoy the blooming lavender, world class wineries, and the area's most spiritually gifted guides as you hear of the humble church in Rennes-le-Chateau which became, inexplicably, fabulously transformed. This adventure is meant for a small, intimate group which will immerse itself in the local sacred legends. We will share a charming large house in a quaint village filled with great energy. Get refreshed amidst the romantic mystery of southern France.

The third adventure tour will be an encounter with the total solar eclipse which will be taking place in Egypt in August of 2027. This, the longest total solar eclipse of this century, with over 6 minutes of complete darkness, will be centered in Luxor, Egypt's city of mystery. A unique experience is planned for this once in a lifetime adventure, "The Luxor Total Solar Eclipse Tour of Egypt, August 2027". We have a package for viewing this awesome act of nature which will differentiate itself from every other expensive eclipse tour that we have seen. From a base in an exclusive resort, take the path less travelled to enjoy one of nature's greatest acts of magic, nestled in Egypt, the land of mystery.

