The American Institute For Stuttering Elects Five New Board Members And Expands Geographical Reach

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) announced today that it has elected five new members to its Board of Directors, all distinguished leaders in business, entrepreneurship, law, and communications, joining from several different regions across the United States. These new members will act as ambassadors of AIS nationally and globally to propel its core mission of providing affordable, effective stuttering therapy to children and adults.

"We are delighted to welcome Christopher Coleridge, Kerri Chace, Julie Henson, William Marsillo, and Amish Shah to the AIS Board," said Eric Dinallo, president of the AIS Board of Directors. "Each new member brings important and diverse skill sets to the table, and shares the same goal of ensuring that impactful stuttering therapy is available to all people, at every socio-economic level. As we head into the new year, we anticipate a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for the organization with our new members taking an active role."

Founded in 1987, AIS offers highly impactful therapy to children and adults who stutter and their families, treating the emotional and physical aspects of stuttering, as well offering speech therapy. In private sessions, group settings, and immersion programs (both in person and virtually), people who stutter learn how to cope with this condition and to speak freely and fearlessly. AIS offers free or low-cost therapy to families who need assistance.

New Board Members

Christopher Coleridge currently resides in Los Angeles but was born and educated in the UK. After an early career in advertising with Young & Rubicam, Chris co-founded the UK's first vitamin water company, V Water, which was purchased by PepsiCo in 2008. In 2012, he co-founded Hum Nutrition, which is an inner beauty vitamin company selling products throughout the US.

Kerri Chace is a Public Relations Specialist at McDermott Will & Emery in Boston. In this role, she works closely with several US-based practice groups to enhance the Firm's global profile and increase visibility, ultimately driving business results. She is well-connected to the legal and business media landscape, securing placements in top-tier traditional and online publications.

Julie Henson is the Chief Client Officer at the Taft law firm in Minneapolis. Julie drives new business development and the expansion of existing clients through planning, sales training, and coaching. Julie began her career in sports marketing where she managed professional athletes on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and in the NFL and NBA.

William Marsillo is a litigation partner at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in New York. In addition to litigating matters on behalf of clients across multiple industries, Bill regularly provides strategic advice and litigation risk assessments to his clients. He also serves as an arbitrator and a mediator for complex business disputes. Bill is a member of the board of directors of Legal Services of the Hudson Valley and a former member of the board of directors of the Business Council of Westchester.

Amish Shah is a corporate lawyer, entrepreneur, and non-profit founder, who practices with McGuireWoods in Chicago. He handles private equity mergers and acquisitions, complex contracts, and business structuring, formation, and reorganizations.

