The American Institute of Alternative Medicine (AIAM) Launches New Brand to Reflect Its Progressive Culture and Curriculum

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Alternative Medicine, or AIAM (pronounced "I Am"), a private higher education institution specializing in holistic healthcare, has revealed its new rebrand. Since the institute's founding in 1994, AIAM has grown its programs and evolved into a progressive educational center. As AIAM leadership has adapted to new opportunities and challenges, the timing was right to reaffirm the school's values and culture, developing a brand that better reflected the professionalism and intellectual and emotional connection AIAM provides students, staff, and the greater community.

Located in north Columbus, Ohio, AIAM offers holistic programs in nursing, acupuncture, massage therapy, medical assisting, and phlebotomy. AIAM also hosts an on-campus public wellness center, which provides holistic health services including massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology, cupping and herbal medicine. The rebrand also shifted some of the spotlight to the wellness center, which enabled AIAM to expand its reputation as not just a place of high-quality education, but also a source of affordable, close-to-home holistic medical services.

AIAM partnered with Ohio-based marketing agency Bolder & Co. Creative Studios to build the strategy and brand assets. The resulting rebrand is much more than a "new face" for the holistic healthcare institute; the changes reflect the heart of the school, paying homage to its past and positioning it for a meaningful future. The engaging new logo—an energetic figure reaching up from the AIAM initials—represents a celebration of AIAM students' success as well as the strides in holistic health that AIAM has helped foster within the healthcare industry. Other brand-related updates include a just-launched new website and redesigned marketing materials. On campus, AIAM's administrative offices and classrooms have been refreshed to reflect the new brand and color palette. The school's new pronunciation "I Am" will also be leveraged for inspirational and aspirational messaging on logowear, stickers, and more, including "AIAM Strong" "AIAM the Future of Nursing" and "AIAM a Healer."

"We wanted our brand to visually and verbally communicate the core of the institution: empowerment through holistic healthcare," says Diane Sater-Wee, AIAM CEO and co-founder. Increased exposure from the rebrand is critical to that mission. "It's not about the 'business' of attracting students and clinic visitors; it's about strengthening our community by outfitting our students with the expertise to build successful healthcare careers. They, in turn, bring AIAM's holistic healing spirit into their own communities and out into the world."

One aspect of the original brand that needed no updating was the organization's hashtag, #AIAMstrong, which effortlessly invokes a sense of pride and engagement. The phrase became an invaluable bridge between the old brand and the new as the Bolder team worked to achieve the most authentic representation of AIAM's core values.

"It's rare that we come across such a raw gem in our marketing efforts," said Mark Bloemhard, President and CEO of Bolder & Co. Creative Studios. "The AIAM teachers, current students, and alumni all led us to the same conclusion: this is a highly engaged, caring institution that provides the highest caliber education. The new brand is designed to embody those qualities."

To learn more about the new brand, check out the American Institute of Alternative Medicine's website at www.aiam.edu or visit their updated campus at 6685 Doubletree Avenue, Columbus, OH 43229.

ABOUT AIAM

The American Institute of Alternative Medicine, or AIAM (pronounced "I AM"), is a private higher education institution that trains and graduates experts in integrative health, including Nursing, Acupuncture, Medical Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, and Phlebotomy. Since 1994, we have provided students with a comprehensive education characterized by rigorous coursework; exposure to a range of approaches and techniques; and dedicated support of our faculty and staff who are committed to helping every student thrive. Visit www.AIAM.edu for school information or to apply.

AIAM also hosts a holistic health clinic, providing the Columbus area community with affordable alternative medicine services including acupuncture, massage therapy, reflexology, cupping, and herbal medicine. Appointments may be scheduled at AIAM.edu/clinic.

ABOUT BOLDER & CO. CREATIVE STUDIOS

Bolder & Co. is a results-driven, full-service marketing agency that believes magnetic brands are built from the inside out. Our award-winning creative work brings to life large and small businesses to help them attract attention in the marketplace, exceeding both sales and recruitment goals.

We invite you to get to know us and our work at www.boldercreative.com.

Media Contact: Diane Sater-Wee, (614) 825-6255, [email protected]

SOURCE American Institute of Alternative Medicine