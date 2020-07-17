SANTA ANA, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute Of Legal Advocates recognizes distinguished attorney Douglas Borthwick for years of ethical and exceptional legal service.

The American Institute of Legal Advocates is an invitation only collective of the, nation's leading lawyers. All members are scrutinized before inclusion, to ensure only reputable attorneys. The attorneys in the directory have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practice and exemplified themselves not only as superb lawyers, but also as dedicated advocates for their clients who provide an above average degree of customer service and consistent, effective legal representation.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "Superb" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Douglas Borthwick has served as "of counsel" for the Law Offices of Blomberg, Benson, & Garrett for at least the past 15 years. He is a great asset for the firm as a legal consultant and trial attorney. His value to the firm is irreplaceable and we are blessed to have his talent at our disposal when needed."—David Garrett, Esq., Owner and Managing Partner, Blomberg, Benson & Garrett

