The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) announces its 2026 Annual Convention, May 27-30 in Philadelphia

Registration opens today with a significantly reduced rate for those in training and a tighter, more focused program

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) today announced that The Ultrasound Event 2026, its annual convention and the world's premier gathering of ultrasound clinicians, sonographers, radiologists, scientists, ultrasound students, and industry professionals, will be held May 27–30, 2026, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. A preliminary program is available and the hotel block is now open. Registration opens today, including a new, substantially lower rate for the next generation of ultrasound users and researchers to encourage educators and mentors to bring those in training, like students, residents, and fellows.

A smaller, sharper meeting, built for focused learning and networking.

This year's format features a more focused program designed to maximize practical takeaways and peer exchange. Attendees will experience new preconvention courses, refreshed hands-on scanning learning labs, and a curated schedule that concentrates on the most consequential clinical advances and real-world applications across ultrasound specialties.

"We're excited to bring the AIUM's annual conference to Philadelphia, home to the nation's first hospital and a birthplace of American medical innovation," said Steven R. Meyers, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the AIUM. "Recognizing the value this event brings to the ultrasound community, the AIUM Board of Governors has enabled us to keep registration rates unchanged from last year. Most importantly, we have introduced a significantly reduced rate for students, residents, and fellows to support the next generation of leaders in ultrasound medicine and science. With a more focused program, new pre-courses, and reimagined hands-on scanning opportunities, The Ultrasound Event 2026 is the best place to learn from and connect with the innovators shaping ultrasound's future."

Why Attend

Sharpen skills and elevate care. Gain immediately applicable strategies and techniques through hands-on opportunities and case-based educational sessions.





Gain immediately applicable strategies and techniques through hands-on opportunities and case-based educational sessions. Stay current. Learn from multidisciplinary experts on the latest research, practice trends, and innovations in ultrasound technology and therapeutics.





Learn from multidisciplinary experts on the latest research, practice trends, and innovations in ultrasound technology and therapeutics. Build your network. Connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders; contribute to discussions that influence the field's direction.





Connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders; contribute to discussions that influence the field's direction. Earn CME credit. CME credit will be available for qualifying sessions.





CME credit will be available for qualifying sessions. Connect with industry. Through the exhibit hall, attendees can speak, review, and sample the products and services of the world's leading ultrasound-focused organizations.





Through the exhibit hall, attendees can speak, review, and sample the products and services of the world's leading ultrasound-focused organizations. Enjoy Philadelphia. The convention is located in the heart of Philadelphia, steps from world-class restaurants, museums, historical sites, and educational institutions.

Exhibits and partnerships:

The Ultrasound Event 2026 offers industry partners a unique opportunity to connect directly with a multidisciplinary audience shaping the future of ultrasound. The exhibit hall will highlight the latest innovations in imaging technologies, education, and clinical applications, creating an environment for meaningful dialogue, demonstrations, and collaboration. The exhibit hall and sponsorship opportunities are open, and partners are already signing on to partner at the event. Organizations can explore opportunities through the 2026 Exhibitor & Sponsorship Prospectus and Exhibitor Portal/FAQ.

About the AIUM

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is a multidisciplinary medical association dedicated to advancing the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine through education, research, parameter development, and accreditation. With over 7,000 members worldwide, the AIUM empowers a global community committed to improving patient outcomes through high-quality ultrasound practice. Learn more at AIUM.org.

