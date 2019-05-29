The American Jewish Congress Launches the first "Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics"

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Jewish Congress is launching a one-of-a-kind Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics (www.jewishpoliticalguide.com) - a platform which summarizes the positions and voting records of the 2020 Presidential candidates and all U.S. Senators, on relevant facts that American Jews and pro-Israel voters should know about. The guide will continuously update as events unfold in the runup to the 2020 elections.

American Jewish Congress President, Jack Rosen said: "The Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics is all about civic engagement and education. We are at a point in our history where maximum information can make maximum impact on the way we vote - as individuals, and as members of the Jewish community. We are also letting our politicians know we are paying attention to what they do, what they say, and how they vote on the issues that are most pressing to us today."

The Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics allows voters to examine voting records, executive actions, and public statements made by Senators, House Members, and presidential candidates – Republican and Democrat – on issues important to members of the American Jewish community and its allies.

Founded in 1918, the American Jewish Congress has actively worked to advance the rights of not only Jewish Americans, but of all minority groups in the United States through civic engagement and discourse.

The American Jewish Congress is one of the most active and influential Jewish advocacy organizations in the country. With that said, the Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics does not offer endorsements for any candidate.

