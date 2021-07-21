The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC®) Conference
The anniversary celebration will take place in Nashville, Tenn., during a 2-day event from September 23-24, 2021
Jul 21, 2021, 10:54 ET
CRANBURY, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, marks a new year and decade for its annual conference and is thrilled to celebrate the 10th annual Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC®) conference, marking 10 years of success and connecting hundreds of payers, providers and key stakeholders within the oncology health care space.
"Celebrating the 10th anniversary of PCOC® represents a decade of the positive influence this conference has made on the oncology care industry," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®. "PCOC® is committed to making profound connections between attendees and experts, and we look forward to fostering even more meaningful relations that lead to cutting-edge innovation for the next 10 years and beyond."
Over the course of the 2-day event, featured speakers will engage in panel discussions on remote patient monitoring, precision oncology, clinical pathways and more. This fully interactive conference will follow a hybrid model offering participants the option to attend virtually or in-person, with a limited number of tickets available. The schedule for the 2-day event incorporates conference sessions and presentations from keynote speakers that will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information regarding the oncology care industry.
''Every year at PCOC® I look forward to being surprised by something that I did not expect. From our respective roles in cancer care delivery, it is easy to become comfortably focused upon the world that you know," said Dr. Joseph Alvarnas, co-chair of PCOC®. "PCOC® exposes me to views, ideas, innovations, and challenges in cancer care that I didn't know and couldn't easily grasp without the deep conversations and insights that make this meeting such a powerful forum.''
About The American Journal of Managed Care®
The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policy makers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
