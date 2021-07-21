The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC®) Conference

Speakers will engage in panel discussions on remote patient monitoring, precision oncology, clinical pathways and more. Tweet this

Over the course of the 2-day event, featured speakers will engage in panel discussions on remote patient monitoring, precision oncology, clinical pathways and more. This fully interactive conference will follow a hybrid model offering participants the option to attend virtually or in-person, with a limited number of tickets available. The schedule for the 2-day event incorporates conference sessions and presentations from keynote speakers that will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information regarding the oncology care industry.

''Every year at PCOC® I look forward to being surprised by something that I did not expect. From our respective roles in cancer care delivery, it is easy to become comfortably focused upon the world that you know," said Dr. Joseph Alvarnas, co-chair of PCOC®. "PCOC® exposes me to views, ideas, innovations, and challenges in cancer care that I didn't know and couldn't easily grasp without the deep conversations and insights that make this meeting such a powerful forum.''

For more information and to register for PCOC®, click here.

