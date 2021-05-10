The American Journal of Managed Care® Welcomes Submissions for 11th Annual Health IT-Focused Issue

Dr. Dori Cross from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, will serve as the guest editor of the issue. Tweet this

"For the last 11 years, we have been consistently impressed by the quality of manuscripts we have received for the annual health IT issue," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of AJMC®. "Considering the explosion in the use of telehealth and other IT tools over this past year, we are very grateful to have Dr. Cross edit our special issue and look forward to her working alongside our editorial team to review these incoming submissions."

Topics of interest for original research papers and informed commentary on health IT include, but are not limited to, the following:

Patterns of telemedicine use and impact

Electronic health record usability and clinician burden

Use of patient-facing portals, third-party applications and application programming interfaces (APIs)

Predictive analytics

Health IT and equity

Interoperability/data exchange

Data safety/privacy

Adoption of advanced health IT capabilities

Each submitted research paper will undergo peer review before being accepted. The final decision regarding a paper's acceptance will be made by Cross. Due to space constraints, AJMC® requests that Original Research articles be limited to 3,000 words and a total of five figures and/or tables; limits for other article types can be found on the AJMC® website.

Papers will have the best chance of inclusion if submitted before July 31, 2021. High-quality papers not selected for this issue will be considered for one of the regular monthly issues of AJMC®.

"This annual special issue always profiles exciting research advancements in the use of health IT to support care delivery and population health," Cross said. "I look forward to working with AJMC® to select articles that thoughtfully inform how we can best leverage IT for improvement and equity in care quality, safety and patient experience."

For more information about how to submit a manuscript, click here.

