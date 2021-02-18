The American Kennel Club Awards Canine Hero With 2021 AKC Paw Of Courage

"K9 Arlo of the Thurston County Sheriff's Department is a shining example of the dedication, selflessness and loyalty that working dogs exhibit in the line of duty," said AKC Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo. "He risks his life each and every day to protect his community and we are honored to recognize him with a Paw of Courage award. We wish him a speedy recovery as he heals from his recent injury."

K9 Arlo is a two-year-old German Shepherd Dog working to serve the Thurston County Sheriff's Office with his partner, Deputy Turpin since late 2019. As deputies attempted to make contact with a vehicle that was driving recklessly this past January, a pursuit initiated. When law enforcement made contact with the driver, shots were fired, and the suspect and K9 Arlo were both struck. Arlo was rushed to the emergency veterinarian with two bullet wounds – one in his shoulder and another in his hind leg. One bullet was discovered to be lodged near Arlo's spine, requiring a major surgery.

Using the social media app, TikTok, Deputy Turpin has gained 65,000 followers for K9 Arlo, contributing to the $40,000 raised for his care. K9 Arlo is now home with his partner, Deputy Turpin and is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Any dog is eligible to receive an AKC Paw of Courage; the award is not specific to purebred dogs. Paw of Courage awards can be presented to Police K-9s, Military Working Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs and other canines that work to make the lives of the people around them safer, easier or just simply happier. To nominate a dog for a Paw of Courage award, click here.

