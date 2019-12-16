The American Kennel Club Launches Educational Math App For Children

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest dog registry, leading industry authority and advocate for dogs, is proud to continue their extensive commitment to education with the launch of the AKC Math Agility App. The educational app is designed to teach children math using the popular AKC dog sport, Agility.

In Agility, dogs race against a clock as they navigate an obstacle course with strong concentration and speed. Intended for children ages 5-8, the AKC Math Agility App allows players to tour the country competing in AKC Agility events with a dog breed of their choice as they work their way to the AKC National Agility Championship. Players will be able to practice addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. As the math facts pop up on screen, the faster the player answers, the faster the dog will complete the obstacle.

The app will feature 15 playable AKC-recognized dog breeds with a motivational unlock system that encourages playing increasingly difficult challenges to unlock more breed cards, for a total of 60 breeds. Each breed card features information about each unique breed, as well as illustrations of the dog from two different angles.

"We are thrilled to bring the AKC Math Agility App to children, parents and teachers," said Ashley Jacot, Director of AKC Education. "This app gives us the opportunity to help children learn and strengthen math skills while introducing them to the exciting world of purebred dogs and dog sports."

Developed by Little 10 Robot, a leader in apps for children, the ad-free AKC Math Agility App will be available for purchase in the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play store for $2.99.

To learn more about the AKC Math Agility App, visit: http://www.akc.org/mathagilityapp.

About the American Kennel Club

