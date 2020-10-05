The American Kennel Club Launches New Virtual Home Manners Titling Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting new Virtual Home Manners (VHM) Program. The program is designed to help teach dogs proper manners at home. Teaching their dogs to behave at home is important for owners, mentally stimulating for dogs, and home-based training can take place any time that fits into the schedule of the dog owner. The program will include two levels allowing puppies and dogs of all ages to participate.

"Many companion dogs have been added to families during the pandemic. Basic training for practical home manners should start as soon as we bring a puppy home," said Doug Ljungren, Vice President of Sports and Events. "By providing home manners training, we lay the foundation for well-behaved dogs who are a joy for their families."

All dogs (purebred and mixed breeds) can earn Virtual Home Manners titles provided the dog is AKC-registered, enrolled in the Purebred Alternative Listing (PAL) program, or enrolled with AKC Canine Partners. The tests include manners related to food, walking on a leash, petting, and following commands like sit, stay, down and more. Virtual Home Manners titles will be listed on the dog's AKC record and will appear on pedigrees. The two levels of Virtual Home Manners titles are Puppy and Adult. The titles can be awarded by AKC-approved Canine Good Citizen Evaluators who will review videos of dogs performing the VHM skills.

"The Virtual Home Manners Program is a perfect lead-in to AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy and AKC's popular Canine Good Citizen programs, which require in-person testing," said Dr. Mary Burch, AKC Family Dog Director. "The ability to earn titles virtually is especially important during these times. AKC remains committed to finding creative ways to encourage dogs and their owners to become involved in training that results in well-behaved family companions."

AKC will begin accepting title applications on October 19, 2020 and will begin processing titles on November 2.

For learn more about the Virtual Home Manners Program, see: http://akc.org/virtual-home-manners/

For questions, contact [email protected].

