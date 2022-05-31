THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB LAUNCHES THE 'AKC AGILITY LEAGUE'

Teams from around the country will compete locally to rank nationally

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC) is thrilled to announce the inaugural season of the AKC Agility League®. The new pilot program allows teams from around the country to run locally and compete nationally.

The League program has 19 groups, sponsoring 40 teams with 245 dogs, and representing nine regions of the country. They will compete at their local training facility by running courses designed by AKC Agility Field Representatives. All teams will run the same six courses and will be ranked by both team performance and individual performances. Courses will be designed at regular and preferred jump heights (teams can mix and match) and will be released bi-weekly on Mondays. The 12-week season begins today, May 30th and rankings will be released bi-weekly.

"We are so excited to launch this fun, recreational program," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary of AKC. "This league gives exhibitors, clubs, and schools the opportunity to practice and compete on their home turf while sharing the experience with agility enthusiasts from around the country. Be sure to keep up with the teams from your region and cheer them on!"

The pilot program has a limited number of teams and will be expanded to more teams in the Fall of 2022.

Below are the Agility Groups that will compete in the inaugural season:

Alaska Tanana Valley Kennel Club New England American K9 Country (NH)

Talcott Mountain Agility Club (CT) Mid-Atlantic Pinelands Dog Training Center (NJ)

Syracuse Obedience Training Club (NY) Southeast Durham Kennel Club (NC)

WestRover Agility Club (AL) North Central All Fours Dog Training (IL)

Des Moines Agility Friends (IA)

One Smart Dog (Ohio) South Central Tyler Obedience Training Club (TX)

Kate's Place (OK) Rocky Mountain Versa Dog Sports (UT)

Lookout Agility (CO) Western Half Moon Bay Dog Sports (CA)

Antelope Valley Dog Agility (CA)

Agility Club of San Diego (CA)

White Sands Agility Club (NM) Hawaii Hawaiian Agility Handlers Association



Team and Individual winners will be announced at the end of the season in August.

To learn more about the Agility league please visit www.akc.org and follow the AKC Agility League Facebook page.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

SOURCE American Kennel Club