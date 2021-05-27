The American Kennel Club Posthumously Awards Canine Hero With 2021 AKC Paw Of Courage

"The American Kennel Club is deeply saddened by the news of K9 Kozmo's passing," said AKC Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo. "He was an exemplary K9 police dog for the Mesquite Police Department, making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We are proud to honor him with an AKC Paw of Courage award to recognize his hard work and valor in the service of his community. May K9 Kozmo rest in eternal peace."

K9 Kozmo was a five-year-old Dutch Shepherd mix who served the Mesquite Police Department honorably for more than four years with his partner, Officer Crawford. In late April 2021, the Mesquite Police Department was assisting a neighboring agency in a vehicle pursuit involving multiple armed robbery suspects. Two of the suspects were immediately apprehended and another two fled into a nearby wooded area. K9 Kozmo and his partner Officer Crawford were called in to track the suspects. During the subsequent search, K9 Kozmo was killed by one of the suspects.

"K9 Kozmo died while valiantly serving our community," said Mesquite Police Sergeant, B. Meyer. "While we mourn the loss of our family member, we appreciate his sacrifice and know that his service has made Mesquite a safer place to live and work."

When K9 Kozmo was not patrolling the streets, he was busy doing public demonstrations, educating and interacting with members of the Mesquite community. He was a loyal partner to his handler and a dedicated servant to the community.

Any dog is eligible to receive an AKC Paw of Courage; the award is not specific to purebred dogs. Paw of Courage awards can be presented to Police K-9s, Military Working Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs and other canines that work to make the lives of the people around them safer, easier or just simply happier. To nominate a dog for a Paw of Courage award, click here.

