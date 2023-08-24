THE AMERICAN LEGAL FINANCE ASSOCIATION COMMENDS MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT DECISION ON CONSUMER LITIGATION FUNDING

Minnesota Supreme Court Unanimously Reversed a Lower Court and Court of Appeals Holding that Litigation Funding is not subject to Usury Rates as a Loan

Court Recognized ALFA Amicus Curiae Brief that Litigation Funding is not subject to usury law in Maslowski vs. Prospect Funding Partners LLC. Decision (A21-1338)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Supreme Court took a significant step to ensuring equal access to justice with their decision in Maslowski vs. Prospect Funding Partners LLC . yesterday, overturning the trial court and Court of Appeals holding and ruling unanimously that Consumer Litigation Funding is not subject to usury law as there is no absolute requirement to repay. In their decision, reversing the trial court and Court of Appeals, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the repurchase rate in Prospect's agreement was not subject to Minnesota's usury statute. The American Legal Finance Association (ALFA) filed the only amicus curiae brief in this case on behalf of the interest of their members.

"The Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling in Maslowski vs. Prospect Funding Partners LLC. again made clear Consumer Legal Funding is not subject to usury laws and recognized the fundamental differences between Consumer Legal Funding and a loan," said Jack Kelly, ALFA Managing Director. "The decision closely follows ALFA's primary presentation in its amicus curiae brief to the court on the matter and stands as a testament to the importance of Consumer Legal Funding, backing individuals in their pursuit of justice while promoting fairness and equity. We commend the Minnesota Supreme Court for recognizing the merits of ALFA's argument. Empowering consumers through legal funding is core to ALFA's mission. We will continue to advocate for fair regulations, ensuring access to justice without jeopardizing financial stability."