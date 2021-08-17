The American Legion 102nd National Convention Highlights

(Please note speakers, times and events on this agenda are subject to change without notice)

News provided by

The American Legion

Aug 17, 2021, 12:58 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Thursday, August 26

2:45 pm

Legacy Run Arrival / Closing Ceremony. American Legion Post 58, 16837 E. Parkview Ave., Fountain Hills, Ariz., 85268

Hundreds of American Legion Riders arrive ending a 5-day scenic ride that began in Rogers, Ark., on Aug. 22. The American Legion Riders raised funds for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund

Great News Story and Photo Opportunity

Friday, August 27, 2021

9-11 am

Media Availability, National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford, By appointment only, 15-minute slots, email  [email protected] or call (317) 630-1298.


1 pm

TBI/PTSD/Suicide Prevention Task Committee, Phoenix Convention Center, North Bldg., Rm. 225, 100 Level.

Saturday, August 28, 2021

8:30 am

Veterans Employment & Education Commission. Issues pertaining to Veterans     


Preference, veterans education, homelessness and benefits. Sheraton Valley of the

Sun Ballroom, C, Second Level.



8:30 am

Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission. Issues pertaining to health        


administration, national cemeteries and veterans benefits. Phoenix Convention Ctr.,
South Bldg, Ballroom.  



9 am

National Security Commission, Issues pertaining to POW/MIA, foreign relations, law &    order, homeland security, aerospace, conventional armed forces, military benefits & quality of life, National Guard & Reserve, unconventional forces & intelligence.  Phoenix Convention Center, South Bldg., Exhibit Hall F.

Sunday, Aug. 29

9 am

Veterans Employment & Education Commission. Issues pertaining to Veterans     


Preference, veterans education, homelessness and benefits. Sheraton, Encanto, Second Level.


9 am

Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission. Issues pertaining to health        


administration, national cemeteries and veterans benefits. Phoenix Convention Ctr.,
South Bldg, Ballroom.


9 am

National Security Commission, Issues pertaining to POW/MIA, foreign relations, law & order, homeland security, aerospace, conventional armed forces, military benefits & quality of life, National Guard & Reserve, unconventional forces & intelligence.  Phoenix Convention Center, South Bldg., Exhibit Hall F.



 11 a.m.

Patriotic Memorial Service, Phoenix Convention Ctr., North Bldg., Exhibition Hall, A-E, 300 Level.

General Sessions: – Phoenix Convention Center, North Building, Exhibit Hall A-E, 300 Level

Tuesday, Aug. 31

8:30 a.m.

Call to Order / Opening Ceremony

James W. Oxford (NC)


National Commander



National Anthem


Craig Morgan


Country Music Artist and Army Veteran


9:45 a.m.

Address


Vice Admiral Yancy Lindsey, Commander


Navy Installations Command


10:05 a.m.

Address


Bruce Crandall


Medal of Honor recipient


10:25 a.m.

Address Larry P. Arnn, President


Hillsdale College


10:40 a.m.

Chip Ganassi Racing – Fireside Chat featuring Chip Ganassi, Jimmie Johnson and Tony Kanaan.



11:15 a.m.

Address


The Honorable Denis McDonough


Secretary of Veterans Affairs


11:35 a.m.

Distinguished Service Medal


To:       Diane Carlson Evans, Veterans Advocate and Founder,


            Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation


12:30 p.m.

Presentation The American Legion Riders present American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund donations to National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford.


2:10 p.m.

National  Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford's  Report to Convention

Wednesday, Sept. 1

9 a.m.

2021 National Law Enforcement Officer of Year Presentation

To:       Daniel Martin

            Omaha, Neb. Police Department




2021 National Firefighter of Year


To:       Robert Nagle ,Gallitzin, PA. Fire Department



10:10 a.m.

Address


Matt Wetenkamp,


Veteran Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Colorado Dept of Public Health and Environment


11:30 a.m.

Address


Terry Hamby, Chairman


WWI Centennial Commission


12:30 p.m.

Philip Onderdonk Religious Liberty Award


Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO


First Liberty Institute


12:45 p.m.

Address


The Honorable Mark Takano, Chairman


House Committee on Veterans Affairs

Thursday, Sept. 2

8:35 a.m.

The American Legion Fourth Estate Award Presentations


9:10 a.m.

Address


The Honorable Mark Kelly


United States Senate


Noon

Election of New National Officers

Media contacts:
For registration only: Katie Chrisman, [email protected], 317-630-1298;
For topic discussion: Judy Welage. 1st Degree, [email protected], 917-697-9838

SOURCE The American Legion

Also from this source

The American Legion Calls Taliban Return 'sad event for humanity'...

The American Legion Tango Alpha Lima podcast presents a special...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics