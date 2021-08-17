The American Legion 102nd National Convention Highlights
Aug 17, 2021, 12:58 ET
Thursday, August 26
2:45 pm
Legacy Run Arrival / Closing Ceremony. American Legion Post 58, 16837 E. Parkview Ave., Fountain Hills, Ariz., 85268
Hundreds of American Legion Riders arrive ending a 5-day scenic ride that began in Rogers, Ark., on Aug. 22. The American Legion Riders raised funds for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund
Great News Story and Photo Opportunity
Friday, August 27, 2021
9-11 am
|
Media Availability, National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford, By appointment only, 15-minute slots, email [email protected] or call (317) 630-1298.
1 pm
TBI/PTSD/Suicide Prevention Task Committee, Phoenix Convention Center, North Bldg., Rm. 225, 100 Level.
Saturday, August 28, 2021
8:30 am
|
Veterans Employment & Education Commission. Issues pertaining to Veterans
Preference, veterans education, homelessness and benefits. Sheraton Valley of the
Sun Ballroom, C, Second Level.
8:30 am
Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission. Issues pertaining to health
administration, national cemeteries and veterans benefits. Phoenix Convention Ctr.,
9 am
|
National Security Commission, Issues pertaining to POW/MIA, foreign relations, law & order, homeland security, aerospace, conventional armed forces, military benefits & quality of life, National Guard & Reserve, unconventional forces & intelligence. Phoenix Convention Center, South Bldg., Exhibit Hall F.
Sunday, Aug. 29
9 am
|
Veterans Employment & Education Commission. Issues pertaining to Veterans
Preference, veterans education, homelessness and benefits. Sheraton, Encanto, Second Level.
9 am
Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission. Issues pertaining to health
administration, national cemeteries and veterans benefits. Phoenix Convention Ctr.,
9 am
|
National Security Commission, Issues pertaining to POW/MIA, foreign relations, law & order, homeland security, aerospace, conventional armed forces, military benefits & quality of life, National Guard & Reserve, unconventional forces & intelligence. Phoenix Convention Center, South Bldg., Exhibit Hall F.
11 a.m.
Patriotic Memorial Service, Phoenix Convention Ctr., North Bldg., Exhibition Hall, A-E, 300 Level.
General Sessions: – Phoenix Convention Center, North Building, Exhibit Hall A-E, 300 Level
Tuesday, Aug. 31
8:30 a.m.
|
Call to Order / Opening Ceremony
James W. Oxford (NC)
National Commander
National Anthem
Craig Morgan
Country Music Artist and Army Veteran
9:45 a.m.
Address
Vice Admiral Yancy Lindsey, Commander
Navy Installations Command
10:05 a.m.
Address
Bruce Crandall
Medal of Honor recipient
10:25 a.m.
Address Larry P. Arnn, President
Hillsdale College
10:40 a.m.
Chip Ganassi Racing – Fireside Chat featuring Chip Ganassi, Jimmie Johnson and Tony Kanaan.
11:15 a.m.
Address
The Honorable Denis McDonough
Secretary of Veterans Affairs
11:35 a.m.
Distinguished Service Medal
To: Diane Carlson Evans, Veterans Advocate and Founder,
Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation
12:30 p.m.
Presentation The American Legion Riders present American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund donations to National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford.
2:10 p.m.
National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford's Report to Convention
Wednesday, Sept. 1
9 a.m.
|
2021 National Law Enforcement Officer of Year Presentation
To: Daniel Martin
|
Omaha, Neb. Police Department
2021 National Firefighter of Year
To: Robert Nagle ,Gallitzin, PA. Fire Department
10:10 a.m.
Address
Matt Wetenkamp,
Veteran Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Colorado Dept of Public Health and Environment
11:30 a.m.
Address
Terry Hamby, Chairman
WWI Centennial Commission
12:30 p.m.
Philip Onderdonk Religious Liberty Award
Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO
First Liberty Institute
12:45 p.m.
Address
The Honorable Mark Takano, Chairman
House Committee on Veterans Affairs
Thursday, Sept. 2
8:35 a.m.
|
The American Legion Fourth Estate Award Presentations
9:10 a.m.
Address
The Honorable Mark Kelly
United States Senate
Noon
Election of New National Officers
Media contacts:
For registration only: Katie Chrisman, [email protected], 317-630-1298;
For topic discussion: Judy Welage. 1st Degree, [email protected], 917-697-9838
SOURCE The American Legion
