The American Legion applauds House passage of the Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion is applauding the House passage of the Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Act, which will improve the quality of health care for our nation's veterans.

In a statement released after the legislation's passage on Nov. 18, American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. thanked bill sponsor, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., as well as Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., and Ranking Member Mark Takano, D-Calif.

"This bill includes a number of critical provisions that will expand the quality of care that veterans receive, increase support for caregivers, improve the functioning of the VA, and much more," LaCoursiere said. "I applaud Congressman Ciscomani's leadership in introducing this important bill, and we echo Chairman Bost and Ranking Member Takano's belief that veterans deserve a VA that works with them. We are excited to see this package make it to the finish line in the House, and remain dedicated to serving veterans and their families in the future."

