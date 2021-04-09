The American Legion Calls POW/MIA Flag above White House "A Poignant Reminder"

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader of the nation's largest veteran service organization praised the Biden administration for flying the POW/MIA flag atop the White House today.

"It is fitting that this important symbol of sacrifice serve as a poignant reminder to all that thousands of Americans remain unaccounted for after defending this great country," said American Legion National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford. "Today is National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day. As far as The American Legion is concerned this flag should be displayed often and in as many locations as possible."

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

