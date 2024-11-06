INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere, Jr., issued the following statement today concerning yesterday's election results:

"The American people have spoken, and The American Legion congratulates President-elect Trump on his victory. We hope to continue some of the progress that veterans have made during President Trump's first administration, which included the signing of the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017 on the stage of our 99th National Convention, as well as the VA MISSION Act of 2018. The American Legion is eager to work with the incoming administration to strengthen military readiness, secure our borders, end forever wars and improve VA healthcare. We also welcome the opportunity to work with the incoming Congress and continue to support the current commander-in-chief for the remainder of his administration. We call on Congress and President Biden to pass a budget expeditiously so we can end the practice of governing through congressional resolution. It is time for Americans to unify behind the current and incoming leaders that we have elected. We should also remember that it is America's veterans, past and present, who have made it possible for us to hold free elections in the greatest nation on earth."

About The American Legion

