The American Legion: DOD, Congress must protect our Troops

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Daniel Seehafer called on the Department of Defense (DoD) and Congress to upgrade security to protect U.S. servicemembers following rocket attacks by an Iranian-backed militia group against American forces housed at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

"We were horrified to learn that some of our servicemembers were wounded when they came under rocket fire from terrorist groups operating in the region," Seehafer said. "Together we pray for the recovery of our troops and our thoughts are with their families. At the same time, we call on members of Congress and DoD leadership to exhaust all resources to protect our forces from further attack. Additionally, we must work with Iraqi partners to ensure the safety and security of all personnel."

Seehafer also applauded Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent decision to relocate ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean. The strategic move is an effort to deter a wider regional conflict and to respond to any threats faced by U.S. troops and allies in the region.

"During my visit to Naval Support Activity Rota, Spain back in May, I saw firsthand how the brave sailors of the USS Bulkeley trained and prepared to respond to threats in the region," he recalled. "I have full confidence in their abilities to protect and defend our troops and national interests in the region."

