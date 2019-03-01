The American Legion observes 100th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest and most respected veterans organization turns 100 this weekend. Founded by a group of World War I veterans during a three-day meeting in Paris, France, which occurred March 15-17, 1919, The American Legion today is comprised of nearly two million veterans in approximately 13,000 posts throughout the United States and in military communities overseas.

"The story of The American Legion is one of amazing accomplishments over the last century," current National Commander Brett P. Reistad said. "From the creation of the original GI Bill to a system of health care for veterans, The American Legion has its fingerprints on every meaningful piece of veterans legislation that has passed since World War I. But it is what we do at the community level that defines who we are. The volunteers at our posts are providing honor guards at veterans' funerals, conducting welcome-home events for returning troops, feeding the homeless and operating as emergency shelters during natural disasters. Veterans all served our country in uniform. But Legionnaires keep serving America, even after we have taken our uniforms off."

Prominent Legionnaires over the years have included Harry S. Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Theodore Roosevelt Jr., World War I Ace Eddie Rickenbacker, legendary movie star Jimmy Stewart and Gen. Colin Powell just to name a few.

The organization will be celebrating its centennial through Veterans Day. The American Legion's 101st National Convention will be held Aug. 23-29 in its national headquarter's city of Indianapolis. The theme will be centered around the organization's vision for its second century.

To learn more about The American Legion's centennial and history, visit www.legion.org/centennial

