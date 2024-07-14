The American Legion Sends Well-Wishes to President Trump

Condemns Violence Against Political Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Daniel J. Seehafer issued the following statement concerning the assassination attempt on former President Trump:

"The American Legion is deeply saddened about the attack on former President Trump and the shooting of innocent spectators. There is absolutely no justification for violence against any political leader. We are confident that an investigation will reveal any security deficiencies that have occurred but are also grateful for the quick reaction by the brave secret service agents who shielded the president to safety and neutralized the shooter. Our prayers are with President Trump and we wish him a full recovery. We also extend our condolences and prayers to the victims and families of all who have been impacted by this heinous act."

Seehafer also added his expressed desire that Americans would unify in condemning the violence and tone down hateful rhetoric. "In addition to the shooting at the Trump rally, we have seen horrific attacks on Paul Pelosi, Rep. Steve Scalise and former Rep. Gabby Giffords. We should remind one another that political disagreements do not make us enemies. I pray that civility will become the norm in our discourse."

