The American Legion to Commemorate Centennial with Parade and Family Fun Day in Spencer, MA

SPENCER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion Gaudette-Kirk Post 138 in Spencer, MA is planning a centennial celebration to share with the communities and the state of Massachusetts on June 15, 2019. This historic celebration commemorates the 100th anniversary of the official end of World War 1 and The American Legion's 100 years of proudly serving veterans, their families and their communities.

A grand parade will kick off the celebration at 9:30 am with a motorcycle rolling thunder leading the parade of floats, bands, entertainers and marchers. Beginning at David Prouty High School, the parade will continue along Route 9 through the center of Spencer, finishing at the Highway Department complex. After the parade, the celebration continues at the Spencer Fairgrounds for a day filled with fun for the whole family. There will be live music, entertainment for all ages, vendor booths, food vendors, military displays, kids' carnival and many other activities. All events and activities are free to the public. Mark your calendars and join the thousands of veterans, families and friends from communities throughout Massachusetts in the celebration!

To help support the celebration, raffle tickets to win a brand new 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle, supported by American Harley-Davidson of Leominster, are available for $20 per ticket. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased at the Spencer Post on Friday nights or call Jerry at 774-200-3202. Drawing will be held on June 15th at the Centennial Celebration. You do not need to be present to win.

The American Legion is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization with more than 13,000 posts around the world and more than 2.2 million veteran members, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers, veterans, their families and communities. The American Legion's success depends entirely on active membership, participation and volunteerism. The organization belongs to the people it serves and the communities in which it thrives.

SOURCE The American Legion