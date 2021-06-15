The American Migraine Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

"We're fortunate to have such a dedicated group of doctors, researchers and advocates in the field of migraine serving on our board, and these new members will help us advance research and awareness surrounding migraine," says Dr. Lawrence Newman, Chair of AMF and professor of neurology at NYU Langone Health. "Many of our new members understand on a very personal level the pain and impact of migraine, and this personal experience will inform and improve the Foundation's own approach."

Rachel Irwin Koh, who lives with migraine, has been involved with the Foundation for years as a patient advocate and moderator in the Move Against Migraine Facebook group. Ms. Koh has been featured in articles in patient-focused publications, provided testimony about CGRP medications to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review and co-authored a white paper about migraine treatment. Prior to patient advocacy work, she held executive positions in global IT companies.

"I have the experience of 25 years of personal suffering and empathy for those patients who are not in control of their migraine," Ms. Koh says. "It's my goal to focus my business, communication, and emotional intelligence skills on patient-focused care initiatives and organizations making a difference in the field of migraine."

Byron Pitts, who lives with cluster headache, is an American journalist and author working for ABC News, and current co-anchor for the network's late night news program, Nightline. Until March 2013, he served as a chief national correspondent for The CBS Evening News and contributed regularly to 60 Minutes.

Royce Warrick is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer for Solenis. Warrick is also an active member of her community where she is a founding leader of her church's College Prep Ministry, and a founder and trustee of the Roy Blair Paige Foundation, a non-profit organization, the mission of which is to enrich the development of servant-leader youth committed to community-uplift.

Rochelle Weitzner, who lives with migraine, is a seasoned C-Suite executive and beauty industry veteran. She is the founder and CEO of Pause Well-Aging, a barrier-busting skincare brand that has provided effective solutions for women experiencing this life stage, as well as made women more comfortable sharing their menopause stories. Prior to founding Pause Well-Aging, Ms. Weitzner was CEO of Erno Laszlo, where she modernized the 90-year old brand and successfully positioned it for private equity sale in 2016—and CFO of Laura Mercier Cosmetics and Revive Skincare, where she drove a multi-department reorganization that helped quadruple revenues. Before joining the beauty industry, Rochelle led financial strategy for several $1+ billion subsidiaries of The International Paper Company.

"We are excited to welcome such a diverse and inspiring group of leaders to the board of directors," says Dr. David Dodick, Immediate Past Chair of AMF and professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic. "These new members bring tremendous personal and professional experience to the fight against migraine. "

Koh, Pitts, Warrick and Weitzner will join the American Migraine Foundation as Board Members at Large, along with representatives from the American Headache Society: Dr. Peter Goadsby, President; Dr. Todd Schwedt, Research Chair; Dr. Stewart Tepper, Corporate Liaison; and Howard Rosen, CEO.

AMF Board Officers include: Dr. Lawrence C. Newman, Chair; Dr. Christine Lay, Vice Chair; Dr. Kenneth H. Shubin Stein, Treasurer; Deborah Hensheid Lorenz, Secretary; and Dr. David W. Dodick, Immediate Past Chair.

About the American Migraine Foundation

The American Migraine Foundation provides education, support and resources for the millions of men, women and children living with migraine. Our mission is to advance migraine research, promote patient advocacy and expand access to care for patients worldwide. Migraine and other disabling diseases that cause severe head pain impact more than 39 million people in the United States alone. By educating caregivers and giving patients the tools to advocate for themselves, we have cultivated a movement that gives a collective voice to the migraine community. Working closely with migraine and headache experts at our partner organization, the American Headache Society, we educate caregivers and give patients the tools to advocate for themselves, cultivating a movement that gives a collective voice to the migraine community. For more information, please visit www.americanmigrainefoundation.org.

